Two high school teams from The Sun Chronicle area proved to be not just the best in the area in 2019, but also the state.
The Mansfield High football team and the Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team each claimed MIAA state championships this fall.
The Division 2 champion Hornets finished their gridiron year without a loss in the state. The Kelley-Rex Division winners (11-1) advanced past Marshfield, Hockomock League rival King Philip and Natick en route to claiming the Division 2 South Sectional title.
Coach Mike Redding and the Hornets then finished off the season with a dominating win over Lincoln-Sudbury at Gillette Stadium to claim the state title in early December. The Hornets tallied three interceptions in the 41-0 shutout.
The team was led by Hockomock League MVP Vinnie Holmes, fellow two-way standouts Nick Marciano and Michael DeBolt, along with junior running back Cincere Gill.
The school now has eight Super Bowl titles in 11 appearances.
Shamrock soccer
Transitioning to the pitch, the Shamrock girls had an equally impressive run through the sectional with shutouts against Marshfield and Plymouth North. They topped that with an overtime win over Natick and a Division 1 South Sectional title win over nearby King Philip Regional.
It was the Shamrocks’ first-ever South Sectional title, but the teams was far from done. They advanced past Brookline in the state’s Final Four and ultimately capped their unbeaten season (23-0-1) with 3-2 victory over Westfield in the Division 1 State Championship game in late November.
Coach Phil Silva’s Shamrocks were led by junior striker Francesca Yanchuk, who netted 41 goals on the season to eclipse the century mark earlier in the year.
Sectional winners
In addition to the two MIAA State Champions, The Sun Chronicle had a handful of South Sectional title winners as well.
They included the Division 1 South Sectional champion Mansfield High wrestling team, the Division 2 South Sectional champion North Attleboro High wrestling team, the Division 2 East Sectional champion Foxboro High girls lacrosse program, and the Division 2 South Sectional champion Norton Lancer softball team.
