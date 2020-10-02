The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the 2018–2019 season, some 35.5 million Americans came down with the flu and that about 34,000 of them died of it.
Flu shots prevented another 4.4 million cases and about 3,500 deaths, the CDC says.
Getting a flu shot is a smart thing to do every year.
But in 2020, a year in which the world has already been turned upside down by a virus, vaccinating as many people as possible against influenza may be critical to preventing a dual-epidemic scenario, health experts say.
Here are seven reasons why you should get a shot as soon as possible:
1. You’ll cut your flu risk in half
The CDC says getting your flu vaccine effectively cuts your chances of contracting seasonal influenza by up to 60 percent. Because flu strains change and evolve over time, the vaccine won’t ever be perfect. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth getting vaccinated.
2. A flu shot can’t give you the flu
The flu vaccine contains inactive germs, which means it’s impossible to get the flu from your shot. Side effects from getting a flu shot include achy muscles, usually at the injection site, and every once in a while a slightly elevated temperature. Bottom line: Don’t fall for flu myths.
3. Flu shots can protect against heart trouble
If you face heart disease or have a history of heart problems, a flu vaccination may reduce your risk of a future cardiac event. A 2013 study from the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that getting a flu shot was associated with reduced risk of stroke, heart attack or worse.
4. You’ll drastically reduce your child’s risks
The CDC reports the flu vaccine reduces children’s risk of flu-related pediatric intensive care unit admission by 74 percent. Your best bet at keeping your kids out of the hospital in a flu-related incident is getting them in for a flu shot now.
5. You can pass the flu to others without getting sick
The flu can be especially dangerous for the elderly, young children or those with compromised immune systems. Sure, if you skip the flu vaccine there’s a chance you might not get sick. But that doesn’t mean germs won’t pass from you via your phone, keys, door handles and hands to loved ones or total strangers who may not share your strong immune system. Getting a flu shot trains your immune system to fight these germs, eliminating the risk of you carrying it to loved ones unknowingly.
6. Getting a flu shot is easy
As Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly reported on Tuesday’s front-page, most Attleboro area towns are offering flu clinics through their health departments. Check out your town’s website for information. Many pharmacies often provide flu shots, often without an appointment. And you can schedule a shot with your primary care physician.
7. A flu shot is often free
Most health insurance plans cover the cost of flu shots; it’s a cheap, effective way for insurers to keep their costs down. And many of the area clinics are free.
In short, cost should not be a factor in avoiding influenza and keeping everyone healthy during an especially trying time.
So, please take the time to get a flu shot soon.
