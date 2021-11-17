Next Friday, I’ll be sure to avoid Bob Foley
To the editor:
Re: “Things to ponder,” by Bob Foley (column, Nov. 12):
Last Friday, I veered from my normal routine and read the first paragraph of Bob Foley’s column. What?
A promise to write only objective notes about today’s topics and no personal opinions? I decided to read on. Foley, you lied. You didn’t even make it to the end of the second paragraph with those words.
You believe (Boston mayor) Michelle Wu is on the “‘free-everything’ bandwagon so she’s a natural for Massachusetts politics.”
For Joe Biden, you know he has to take naps during conferences and has no innate vigor.
Then we can read about the ‘carbon haters’ and the dumb, callous incompetents on the set of the movie shooting.
Were you there? Did you follow these people on their daily rounds? Do you even know who any of these people are or anything concrete about them or the incidents you describe? The answer is no.
You imply blame on the parents of the abused hockey players for not protecting their children, state that public school leaders appear to be proselytizing socialism to all, that the state legislature is spineless because they propose a ballot question.
But the very best moment was when you decried the tax break offered by Mansfield to Walgreens as a contract that doesn’t “stipulate penalties to the enterprise if they fail to fulfill the proposal.”
You didn’t even attend you own Town Meeting for, if you had, you would have known that answer. Shame on you — still not lifting a finger for anything that makes your town or your world a better place.
Next Friday I’ll follow my normal routine.
Sandra Levine
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.