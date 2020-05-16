On the night of March 10, Olivia Dull and her best friend, Audrey Piangerelli, both 7, were having fun at Blue STEAM Ahead at Attleboro High School.
“They had no idea what was ahead,” said Nicole Dull, Olivia’s mother. “It was the same day that the state of emergency was issued but even then I don’t think anyone, especially the kids, knew the magnitude of what was about to change.”
The girls, who are both students at Studley Elementary School in Attleboro, are keeping up with their school work and talking to each other on FaceTime everyday.
“They are so creative with their time,” Nicole said via email. “They will paint together or do fashion shows and makeup or play online games. They are very sweet.”
While Olivia has adjusted to online learning well, she often asks her mom when she can go back to school. And while working from home, Nicole is helping both Olivia and her son, Gavin, a fifth-grader, with school work.
And while looking back at photos like this make Nicole said, they also lift her spirits.
“Their little smiles make me smile,” she said.
