Nicole Lewis, a junior at Emmanuel College in Boston, was studying abroad in Meknes, Morocco, when she learned her trip would be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis and her friend Alyssa Boysen, a student from Bethel University in Minnesota, initially thought they would have a few more days in the country so they decided to take a trip to nearby city of Fes, where they snapped a photo standing in front of Bab Boujould, an ornate, historical city gate in Fes.
“When this picture was taken, I thought I had a few days left, however, by the end of the day I was packing to be on a plane in less than 12 hours. The Moroccan government decided to shut down all air travel, and I was forced to leave the next day.”
Although she had to leave Morocco a bit early, Lewis said she enjoyed her experience there.
“This picture makes me happy knowing that I lived in the time I had in Morocco to the fullest, even during such a chaotic time. Although I am sad my semester was cut short, I am glad to have been able to experience such an amazing place,” she said.
Lewis, a North Attleboro resident, is hoping the pandemic will be over in the fall so she can return to the college’s Boston campus for her senior year.
“I miss having in-person classes and experiencing the vibrancy of campus. However, I understand the risks that returning to campus poses and will understand if we have prolonged online learning,” she said. “Right now, it is so hard to know what will happen and the uncertainty of it all is what is most stressful to me.”
— Amy DeMelia
