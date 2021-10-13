To the editor:
Can anything be done about parking at the Attleboro Senior Center? I went to a meeting of my French group yesterday. There was no parking available in the lot and on either side of the street. I ended up parking a few blocks down and walking to the center.
A lady who was also supposed to attend the meeting kept driving around and found no parking. She has difficulty walking, so she could not do what I did.
Unfortunately, she missed the meeting. This is not the first time this has happened.
I'm assuming that the parking spaces are being taken by Morin's customers having breakfast. Something needs to be done so that people wanting to go to the senior center can find parking that's not a mile away.
Maybe something needs to be done sooner than later to find a better location for the center. I guess it's OK to spend a great deal of money on a new high school, but what about the seniors of this city who have been paying taxes all of these years? Are we being taken for granted?
Julie Benedetti
South Attleboro
