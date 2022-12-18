NORTH ATTLEBORO — Call it a variation on a theme.
A potential replacement for the town’s colorful — if dated — town seal preserves its history while giving the community an image for its brand, the town councilor who has been working on an update says.
“As we continue to grow our town we want to make sure our brand, our seal, truly pays homage to our history,” Town Councilor Andrea Slobogan said in an email. “I took this project on as a way to pay respect to our history and help to restore our seal.”
Slobogan presented the image — a “work in progress,” she calls it — to councilors at their most recent meeting. Town Manager Michael Borg had broached the idea of an updated seal in April.
As shown at the meeting last Monday, the proposed revisions keep all the elements of the current seal. Only a black-and-white version was shown, but it featured a clearer depiction of the various elements of the image, including the female figure at the center of the seal who is holding laurel wreaths in her outstretched hands.
Other elements on the seal remain — a factory building, gear wheel and anvil represent industry while a plow and cornucopia stand for agriculture. Slobogan told councilors that the redesign — based on an image of a painted sign — makes it clear that there are fruits and vegetables “and not tennis balls” pouring out of the cornucopia at the female figure’s feet.
“The issue we are seeing is that there are different variations of the seal. Some have lakes or rivers and some have clouds and no clouds,” Slobogan wrote.
After speaking with fellow councilors Andrew Shanahan and Kathleen Prescott, who also worked on the redesign with local artist Maris Cummings, “it was clear that the mission was to preserve history and create one single vector file to use for all purposes.” A final version version could appear on shirts, letterheads, town vehicles, social media and more, she said.
“There are still more tweaks that need to be made and then moved to color,” Slobogan wrote. “Once this has been completed, the intention is to have one single vector file that can be used as our historic brand seal.”
At Monday’s meeting, council President Justin Pare said he hoped the public would weigh in on the revisions, setting up a possible council vote on a new design at some point.
Slobogan wrote, “I look forward to finishing this up and sharing it with the council and our community to find out the next steps.”