NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An online survey is attempting to measure what town residents want from the master plan being revised this year.
The survey, drafted by officials and the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/northattleboroughmp.
The survey starts out with some basic personal questions -- length of time of residency, ethnic background and age.
The 25 mostly multiple choice questions then go into what the respondents considered important in their decision to live in town -- reputation of schools, local services, tax rate -- and what makes living in town special.
It goes on to ask what changes residents want to see, including revitalization of Emerald Square, diversity in housing stocks or keeping things as they are.
Other queries include questions on economic development priorities, housing types, recreational opportunities and preserving open space, transportation improvements, including public transit, and an open-ended question on a “vision for the future of North Attleboro.”
The survey also includes a question about how residents get their information about what’s going on in town, whether through local newspapers, cable TV or social media, and if they feel well informed.
The deadline to complete the survey is Jan. 31.
