NORTH ATTLEBORO — As successful as the North Attleboro High football team was during the spring season of 2021, that was more or less a rehearsal for the junior and sophomore players who now shoulder the responsibilities for the Rocketeers.
“Overall, we’ve got a good core group who got some great experience last year,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of his returning Rocketeers, including Hockomock League All-Star, senior quarterback and captain Tyler DeMattio.
The Big Red won all seven of their games and the Davenport Division title as well.
“We have a lot of holes to fill from departing seniors,” Johnson said of the graduated Penta brothers, Colby Feid, Harry Bullock, Justin Vechiarelli, Jacob Silva and Tommy Whalen to name a few of the household “townie” names who played on both sides of the ball.
“Every year is a different team with different leadership, so we are a work in progress,” Johnson said.
It begins with a difficult month of September as the Rocketeers contend for the Davenport Division championship in the Hockomock League.
“The spring season was good for juniors and sophs who were starting for varsity, but they would have gotten that in a regular season anyways,” Johnson said. “It hurt the development of varsity backups, especially juniors, who didn’t get the benefit of a jayvee season because the state limited everyone to two levels and sub-varsities were limited to freshmen and sophomores.”
DeMattio (5-10, 197) can run, throw, kick and dominate a game.
“He’s a legit dual threat who plays as physically as any player on the field,” Johnson said of the Rocketeer offensive catalyst, who returns with a healthy right hand after having missed the baseball season as his broken hand healed.
In the backfield with DeMattio will be senior captain Tyler Bannon (6-3, 190), senior Garrett Inglese (5-6, 155), junior Kaiden Leary (6-2, 216) and junior Aidan Conrad (6-1, 185).
“Bannon was a great playmaker on defense for us, but will need to contribute as a power back on offense,” Johnson said. “All of them are dual threats.”
On the edge at tight end and serving as a blocking back-fullback is versatile junior Jack Munley (6-2, 181).
As usual, North Attleboro has a bevy of athletic runner-receivers. Senior Danny Curran (5-10, 157) along with juniors Greg Berthiaume (6-0, 185) and sprinting track standout Nathan Shultz (6-1, 177) are all game-changers in slot-back roles.
On the flank as receivers are senior Gavin Wells (also a reserve QB, 6-3, 165), senior Joey Periello (5-11, 163) and senior lacrosse star Connor Ruppert (6-0, 185), “all of them sure-handed receivers,” Johnson said.
Senior captain Jared Vacher (6-2, 230) can play at any spot on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“A tough kid with a relentless effort,” Johnson said.
The other player of impact will be another Big Red wrestler, senior Keysun Wise (5-11, 256).
“He’ll be a key to the offensive line,” Johnson said of Wise. “He’s a powerful two-way player with good quickness.”
Opposite Vacher at tackle will be junior Zach Gallagher (6-2, 276), while senior Jaden Kelsey (5-11, 207) will be at center.
Wise is slotted at guard, working in a rotation with juniors Austin Dean (5-8, 190) and Danny Locke (6-0, 265).
DeMattio will handle the North kicking chores, while Bannon is penciled in as the punter.
The Rocketeers scrimmaged both Marshfield and Bridgewater-Raynham.
“All four of our non-league games — Bishop Feehan, Mansfield, King Philip and Attleboro — are against higher division opponents,” Johnson said of the Shamrocks, Hornets and Warriors in MIAA Division 2 and the Bombardiers in Division 1. “After those first three games, we’ll have a good idea of who we are, but there are no easy games on our schedule.”
The Rocketeer defense will present Kelsey, Gallagher and Wise at the tackle positions with Munley, Leary and Vacher at the end positions.
“He (Wise) will anchor the inside of our defense,” Johnson said.
The Big Red has always received impact play from its linebackers, North is looking to Berthiaume, also a North wrestler who started through much of his sophomore season, as being the leader in the middle. Bannon and Conrad will be on the outside.
“Depth will come from a variety of upperclassmen,” Johnson said.
In the secondary, Curran and Wells will get the starting nod in the cornerback roles. At safety, Periiello, Inglese and Shultz composed a solid cast.
“We have to stay healthy and we have to find a way to build some depth in a hurry,” Johnson said of a testing first month of the season. “We’ll have a number of players playing both ways, so some inexperienced guys will have to step up and give some guys a break.”
