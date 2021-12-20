NORTON -- Police are investigating two housebreaks that took place in town over the weekend, and are asking for the public's help.
Both housebreaks were reported Saturday, one on John Scott Boulevard, the other on North Worcester Street.
"Between the two residences, there was an iPad and two laptop computers stolen," Police Detective Jarrad Morse said.
The Norton Police Department Detective Division is asking homeowners and businesses if they have surveillance video from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
All of John Scott Boulevard, North Worcester Street, Pleasant Street (Route 123), and Old Colony Road (Route 123), and from 1 to 67 South Worcester St.
Notify Morse regarding any potential video via email at morse@nortonpolice.com.
"Fortunately, we have not had any other housebreaks in town recently," Morse said.
The detective has some sound advice for homeowners -- especially this time of year.
"For homeowners, vigilance and a proactive approach to safety will always be encouraged," Morse said. "Always make sure to lock doors and windows, especially motor vehicles. It’s easy to become complacent in a safe town.
"I would always suggest a home camera system, exterior especially, as well," Morse added. The footage is invaluable in solving crimes."
