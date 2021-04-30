For the past 50 years, The Sun Chronicle has provided our readers with quality news coverage of the 10 communities in our circulation area.
We’ve been voted among the best newspapers in New England numerous times for our efforts, and we continue to work daily to deliver the award-winning local news, sports and features you expect from us — especially in the unprecedented times we’re living in now. However, comprehensive coverage like ours comes with a cost, which has caused us to make adjustments to our home delivery rates, something we haven’t done in nearly four years.
Depending on the frequency of your delivery and subscription term, this increase will equate to approximately no more than .50 beginning May 3.
Your rate includes unlimited access to all our content across formats — traditional print, our website, thesunchronicle.com, and our e-edition. If you haven’t signed up for access to our digital products, we urge you to do so, and if you need assistance, please contact our circulation department at 508-222-4091. They’re happy to help get you connected.
Your commitment to supporting local journalism will allow us to continue to deliver the content that matters most to you and your families. Healthy communities depend on healthy local journalism, and we thank you for being a loyal Sun Chronicle subscriber and news partner.
