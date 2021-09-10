REHOBOTH — In the late 1990s, the Pittsburgh Steelers had quarterback Kordell Stewart, nicknamed “Slash”, because he was often viewed as not just a QB, but as a quarterback-slash-wide receiver-slash-running back.
First-year Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football coach Kevin Gousie might have to employ the moniker “Slash” to his entire roster. Nearly every one of his 45-man squad will likely be playing multiple positions for the Falcons, who reached the South Coast Conference playoff semifinals last season.
“Right now, we have 15 seniors, seven juniors, 11 sophomores and 13 freshmen,” Gousie said. “Our numbers are down quite a bit. A lot has to do with COVID. It’s been tough. I have a good number of seniors, but the underclassmen numbers are down.”
Gousie, a former “slasher” himself, as a Falcon running back and linebacker (Class of ’92) under the tutelage of former head coach Dave Driscoll, succeeds Driscoll’s successor on the sidelines, Dave Moura, who oversaw the Falcons program for five years.
D-R lost a big chunk of last season’s team, including All-SCC running back Jaren Ramos, quarterback John Marcille, receivers Wes McQuillan and Brodie Jacques, and two-way lineman Sam Branco among 19 graduated seniors.
That team fell by a point to Old Rochester Regional in the South Coast Conference semifinals in the spring, which represented only the Falcons’ second loss of the season.
Luckily for Gousie, because he was part of Driscoll’s and Maura’s programs for two decades in various capacities, he knows most of the players on this year’s edition of the D-R Falcons, and even knows most of the freshmen, since he has been teaching phys-ed at the D-R middle school for 22 years.
“Yeah, I played in the system in high school, and I have been coaching for 22 years,” Gousie said. “I know what the program is about, so it’s an easy transition. It’s not like you have to meet new kids.
“It’s much different than if I was taking over a new program, not knowing the system, trying to teach them something new,” Gousie added. “I’m teaching a system that I already know, the same offensive and defensive systems that we’ve run for years.”
Like most local programs, D-R first got on the field on Aug. 20, and has practiced or scrimmaged every day except for Sundays ever since.
The team’s first scrimmage, against Falmouth, proved costly though, as versatile 195-pound running back/linebacker and senior captain Brady Walsh broke his leg and is likely lost for the rest of the season.
“He was a good two-way player, with the potential to be on offense and defense the conference player of the year,” Gousie said. “It’s quite a big loss. We had to make some adjustments, so we’re trying to change the playbook to fit the talent that we have after losing a talent like that.”
The other team captains will be seniors Caleb Newman (G/LB, 5-10, 200), Hendrix Pray (QB-DB, 5-9, 160), and Cam Kairet (G/DE, 5-10, 200).
“Our starting QB will be Hendrix Pray, and it will be his first year starting as a varsity quarterback,” Gousie said, “and our running backs will be kind of by committee, among senior Jacob Suprenaud, senior Riley Medeiros, and junior Cole Bilodeau.”
Gousie believes his defense is stronger than his offense, “because of the amount of players who will be new on offense,” he said. “On defense, we have a bunch of guys who played as juniors.
“I am excited to see a senior-heavy team, along with a lot of first-year varsity players,” Gousie added. “Because of all those senior varsity players we had last year, a lot of those (younger) guys didn’t play last year, so I’m excited to see the growth that they make during the (upcoming) season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.