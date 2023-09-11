Firefighters and police had to rescue numerous people from vehicles and homes in Attleboro and North Attleboro Monday night as flash flooding from torrential downpours swamped the area.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded 6.65 inches of rain throughout the day.
Particularly hard hit by the flooding was North Attleboro, especially the area of Sheldonville and Paine roads near Cumberland where several vehicles were stuck and about a dozen homes were deluged with water.
The town issued a reverse 911 at about 9:30 p.m. asking residents to shelter in place due to the condition of the roads.
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman called out a swift water rescue team to help with the efforts. Firefighters had to walk to the homes because the roads were so flooded.
The town opened an emergency shelter at the middle school for any residents who needed housing. Those in need of transportation were told to call 508-699-6323.
Mutual aid was brought in from several area fire departments to assist.
One person rescued by Foxboro firefighters was a UPS truck driver stranded in high water.
Emergency 911 calls were made from people stranded in vehicles, including on Hickory Road in North Attleboro.
Roughly 3 feet of water was reported in the basement of a house on Hoppin Hill Avenue, and a basement door was said to have caved in.
A furnace in a home on Ash Street was covered with water and a house on Mt. Hope St. was reported to have rapidly rising water.
North Attleboro also experienced power failures, and water was reported to have leaked into the electrical panel at the Pineapple Inn on Route 1.
A Bristol County tech team composed of firefighters was stationed at the Plainville fire station, and a structural task force was also requested.
Besides Foxboro, firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Dighton, Walpole, Bellingham, and Smithfield, R.I. helped in North Attleboro.
Mansfield Emergency Management also responded.
There was flooding in Attleboro, also, with vehicles stuck in water, but seemingly nowhere near as bad as in North Attleboro.
Riverbank Road off County Street was flooded. That is an area that frequently sees flooding.
Also, three vehicles were reported in high waters on O’Neil Boulevard.
Occupants had to be rescued from a car that was stalled in water near St. John’s Church on North Main Street.
Because of flooding, traffic had to be detoured on routes 1 and 1A in the Attleboros.
The thunderstorms and heavy rains for a third consecutive day Monday also flooded roads, parking lots and caused roof leaks in the area in the afternoon.
Particularly hard hit were Attleboro, North Attleboro and Rehoboth, with rain clouds stalling over the area, meteorologists said..
County Street in Attleboro was flooded as was Forest Street near the railroad bridge and Carpenter Street at Pine Street, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The city water department had recorded 3.3 inches of rain just before 5 p.m., and that fell within a few hours, causing flash flooding.
Toner Boulevard in North Attleboro saw some flooding and water was fairly deep on Rocklawn and Linden streets on the Attleboro-North Attleboro line.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued flash flood warnings for the area and that was extended into late Monday night, urging people not to drive if they didn’t have to in the area.
Monday’s deluge followed area flooding on Sunday and Saturday, and the storms were especially strong Saturday, bringing powerful winds that brought down trees, limbs and utility wires, causing hundreds to lose power in the area.
North Attleboro was also hard hit by flooding.
“Saturday we had 42 calls for service in an hour’s time frame and removed 12 people from cars which were under water,” Chief Coleman said.
Vehicles and apartments on East and Chestnut streets were flooded.
The area is near the Ten Mile River which is prone to flooding.
There were reports parts North Attleboro received around 4 inches Saturday.
Foxboro was also inundated.
“We had some temporary flooding on Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m. when the volume and rate of rainfall overwhelmed the drainage system in some areas,” Public Works Director Chris Gallagher said. “With all the rain this summer, the ground is at a point that it can not absorb the additional rain we’re getting as we enter the fall.
“Streams and ponds are high as well, which prevents the drainage system from operating at its peak,” Gallagher said. “Hopefully the forecast for the rest of the week is wrong and we see some sun.”
The rainy and humid weather is expected to last into the mid-week, meteorologists say, with Wednesday expected to bring heavy rain.
Also of concern is Lee, a hurricane packing winds of 115 mph as of late Monday afternoon barreling up the Atlantic, and which could impact New England by the end of the week.
For now, computer models show the storm track staying off the coast but strong winds and torrential rain are still possible for the region, meteorologists say.