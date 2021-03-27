“I always turn to the sports section first. The sports page records people’s accomplishments; the front page has nothing but man’s failures.” — Earl Warren, late chief justice, U.S. Supreme Court
In the 50 years Sun Chronicle readers have been turning to the sports section, they very often found the bylines of two writers: Peter Gobis and Mark Farinella.
Just a year after the 1971 merger of The Attleboro Sun and Evening Chronicle, Gobis, a native of Cranston, R.I., came to The Sun Chronicle fresh off the campus of Providence College.
Five years later, Farinella arrived at 34 South Main St. after working for the Mansfield News while a student at Mansfield High School and then graduating from Northwestern University, one of the nation’s premier journalism schools.
Add that up and you get roughly 90 years of dedication to the Attleboro area sports scene — unheard of among New England newspapers.
Two-plus generations of readers have been able to turn to the sports section virtually assured that they will be informed and entertained by sportswriters with different personalities but a singular goal: to chronicle the accomplishments of the Attleboro area’s many outstanding student-athletes.
“I don’t want to put down what other newspapers did,” said Bob Gay, who offers some perspective after serving as principal at three Southeastern Massachusetts high schools — North Attleboro, Coyle-Cassidy and Whitman-Hanson, “but let me tell you, The Sun Chronicle’s sports coverage was always just outstanding and you can owe a lot of that to Mark Farinella and Peter Gobis.”
FROM THE OLD SCHOOL
Although they shared an Italian heritage and a love of sports, their vastly different personalities are reflected in their reporting.
Gobis, who still covers sports full time for the newspaper, is a classic old-school reporter. Buried in his desk drawer for decades has been a little black book with the names and phone numbers of the hundreds of contacts that had crossed his sports writing path: coaches, athletic directors, officials, college sports information directors.
Often, he didn’t need the book. If a fellow staff writer asked him who to call about a particular team, he would know the number without having to look.
When he wasn’t on the sidelines of a high school game, Gobis was in the newsroom with a phone tucked into his ear. After banging out a story on the game he attended, he might make two dozen calls to gather the results of all the other contests being played in all the other sports by the nine high schools covered by The Sun Chronicle.
While on the phone, Gobis would also dig out information from the coach on an athlete who might not make headlines but was making a contribution. Those nuggets would be dished out in his Friday column, a collection of tidbits that was a must-read for local sports fans.
“As a parent, I really admired Peter for doing that,” Gay said. “Here’s why: My son played center for Bishop Feehan (High School). Now, centers in football don’t get much attention. But Peter’s column on Fridays gave kids like Kevin a little bit of the glory, and it meant a lot to me and to other parents.”
Gobis also worked hard at developing features about student-athletes who might have some unique experience or overcome some adversity.
Gobis continues keeping Sun Chronicle readers up to date on all things sports, covering them all and writing his weekly column.
A MAN OF OPINIONS
While Gobis may be old school, Farinella loved to be on the cutting edge of technology. There were no address books or Rolodexes on his desk; he was the first with the latest computer or phone and jumped on the social media wagon early.
While Gobis tried to keep his opinions out of his columns, Farinella had firm views and loved to express them. As a result, his finely crafted columns were also popular but for a different reason: You didn’t always agree with him, but he was the first writer you read when you got to the sports section.
Unlike the more reserved Gobis, Farinella could be flamboyant, especially early in his career when he often wore cowboy hats like his hero, former Red Sox star Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. Quickly, the Hawk nickname stuck with him.
One of his firm opinions was that girls deserved equal coverage in The Sun Chronicle sports section. Starting in the 1980s, he strove to ensure that girls’ and boys’ games were covered equally.
“Mark Farinella was a pioneer in girls’ sports,” said Chris Servant, who before he became principal and president of Bishop Feehan was the school’s girls’ basketball coach. “As a coach, I could see girls who were passionate about playing and competing. Mark saw that too. I think he took some slings for his advocacy of girls’ sports, but he stuck with it. And look at today, the coverage of women’s sports is way beyond what it used to be.”
Both Gobis and Farinella had sporting interests outside the high schools. For Gobis, it centered on his beloved Providence College basketball team.
Farinella, meanwhile, became one of the deans of the media covering the New England Patriots. For decades, he attended every Patriots game and most press conferences during the season.
During the fall, he would commonly cover a high school football game on a Friday night, then hop on a plane Saturday to cover a Patriots away game on Sunday. There, he would often produce the same number of stories as the Boston Globe or other big-city papers, even though they would send several reporters to the game.
Farinella, who left the newspaper two years ago but still covers high school sports for a couple of local cable channels, was also among The Sun Chronicle’s biggest personalities. The newspaper capitalized on this with a weekly contest each fall based on his picks for NFL games — Farinella’s Fearless Forecasts, as he called them. Each week, dozens of readers would enter to win a small prize but, more importantly, a chance to “Beat Fearless.”
The Sun Chronicle continues the tradition with a renamed contest: Gridiron Gurus.
HALL OF FAMERS
Both Gobis and Farinella are inducted into the Attleboro Area High School Football Hall of Fame. Gobis was called an “ambassador of journalistic fairness and integrity.” “It’s fair to say that Mark Farinella created the Sports section of The Sun Chronicle” begins Farinella’s spot in the hall, referring to his push to expand sports coverage not long after he arrived at the newspaper.
The Attleboro Area Golf Association also chose to induct Gobis and Farinella in its hall of fame during their 50th anniversary celebration. For much of the tournament, they would spend hours on the course at the AAGA Championship, with Farinella following the leaders and Gobis reporting on the behind-the-scenes stories for the rest of the field.
Bob Gay, who is also co-president of the association, said The Sun Chronicle’s coverage was so complete and lively that it attracted more golfers to enter the field. Today, he said, the AAGA is especially popular among young players, and he has no doubt the two sportswriters played a role in the association’s success.
“It’s fair to say the AAGA wouldn’t be the organization it is today if it weren’t for the outstanding coverage Mark and Peter provided year after year,” he said.
While they may have had interests in big-league sports, Gobis and Farinella never let that get in the way of their main mission.
“Their primary focus was always on the high school kids,” Servant said. “They were real assets to Attleboro and the area. I mean that, and I hope others recognize that as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.