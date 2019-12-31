Edward “Ed” Hammond didn’t fight in any legendary battles. His uniform wasn’t bedecked with medals for valor. And no one will make a movie in which he’s portrayed by Tom Hanks.
During Hammond’s tour with the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1959, the United States was officially at peace — except it wasn’t, really.
These were some of the darkest days of the Cold War as the United States and its allies faced off against a nuclear-armed and, we feared, aggressive Soviet Union, ready at any moment to deliver a pre-emptive atomic strike on American soil. (The fact that the Russians were terrified that we might do the same to them did little to ease tensions.)
Hammond’s job in the Air Force, according to research by Sun Chronicle staff writer George Rhodes, was aircraft weapons mechanic, loading and servicing ordinance for the massive Convair B-36 “Peacemaker” bomber, one of the largest warplanes ever built and, when it was introduced, the only aircraft in the American arsenal that could deliver an atomic bomb to the Russian heartland.
The B-36 was coming to the end of its service life when Hammond joined the Air Force, soon to be replaced by newer, deadlier weapons. But it was still a powerful deterrent and it was men like Hammond — who never heard a shot fired in anger – who helped keep it that way. He was one of the thousands who served, honorably but anonymously, through the long, dark night of what John F. Kennedy would call “a hard and bitter peace.”
When Hammond’s hitch was up, there were no bands or parades, but the Brooklyn, N.Y., native must have enjoyed his last tour at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire because he decided to stay in New England. He became a dedicated member of the Salvation Army’s Attleboro Church. Major Gregory Norman, one of its pastors, called him encouragement incarnate. “You’re doing a good job today pastor,” Norman quoted him as saying often — if not every Sunday.
When Hammond died peacefully in November at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro at the age of 80 it was discovered he had no close relatives locally, and it’s uncertain if he had any survivors at all. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a family.
Attleboro Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher put out a call for other ex-service members and others to attend his funeral services at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro earlier this month.
More than 100 fellow veterans, first responders and civilians, most of whom never met him, turned out for Hammond’s service before his burial at Bourne National Cemetery on Cape Cod. “Seeing all these faces here, with standing-room-only, tells us that we, as a community, are his family,” Badertscher told the crowd. “Seeing the outpouring today is something to be proud of. Showering him with the warmth of our hearts lets this veteran know he was loved.”
It was a fitting salute to one who served, and a point of pride for the community he called home.
