The last time an NFL game was played in Foxboro was Jan. 3.
The New England Patriots managed to defeat the New York Jets, the team with the league’s second-worst record, by a score of 28-14.
No one was in the stands, and few cared about the result.
Gillette Stadium was empty because the coronavirus pandemic was then at its post-holiday height. Gathering 68,000 people in one area, even outdoors, was unthinkable then.
Few cared because the Patriots season had essentially ended in December with three straight losses by a cumulative score of 60 points. Two of those defeats came at the hands of AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, teams New England had dominated for the last two decades.
Meanwhile, superstar quarterback Tom Brady, who had left the Patriots on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, led traditional NFL doormats the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory.
It was not a good time to be a member of Patriot Nation.
Fans questioned whether Bill Belichick had lost his magic touch, wondering if it had been Brady and not the coach who had been responsible for six Super Bowl trophies since 2001.
Fans questioned whether Cam Newton, a former NFL Most Valuable Player, could ever lead the Patriots like Brady did.
Fans questioned whether there was any hope that the franchise would be able to bounce back to its previous glory.
Eight months later, a lot has changed.
First of all, the stands will be filled on Sunday when the Patriots kick off the season against the Dolphins.
The pandemic is far from over, but a full house is expected at Gillette.
Like everywhere else in society, precautions will be taken; unvaccinated fans will have to wear masks and the stadium will be completely touchless, with only mobile ticketing and credit card payments.
On the field, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the unprecedented move to spend far more on free agency than at any time in team history. The Patriots invested $175 million in guaranteed salaries to turn over the roster. On Sunday, more than half of the 22 starters are expected to play their first regular season game for the Patriots.
Topping the list of new faces is Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback who last year led Alabama to the college championship. Jones looks to be a Brady clone who combines quick decision making with accurate passing to lead what looks to be a more balanced attack.
And, in the most surprising move, Belichick released Newton. The coach seems confident he has found his quarterback of the future.
So do Patriots fans.
“Hope springs eternal” is a phrase often linked to baseball. When the weather warms and big-league teams get ready for another season, fans are hopeful that this will be their year.
Patriot Nation has that same sense of hope as cold weather and Sunday’s kickoff approaches.
They have promising new players at several positions, none more important than the quarterback. And in Kraft and Belichick they have the same stable leadership that has delivered six Vince Lombardi trophies to Foxboro.
Get ready for Sunday.
It’s sure to be better than Jan. 3.
