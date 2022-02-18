A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants the ability to apply for a state driver’s license — for years stalled in the Massachusetts Legislature — may be on the fast track to approval.
We hope it becomes law soon and encourage local legislators to support it.
There have been legitimate concerns about past versions of the legislation. In particular, Gov. Charlie Baker has objected to “giving licenses to people who are undocumented (because) there’s no documentation to back up the fact that they are who they say they are.”
The revised measure addresses just those concerns. The bill would require individuals to provide documentation to obtain a license including proof of their identity, residency in the state and date of birth. The new rules would apply to those who do not have proof they are in the country legally, including those not eligible for a Social Security number.
Those seeking a license must present at least two documents. The first must be either a valid unexpired foreign passport or a valid unexpired consular identification. A second kind of identification could include an unexpired driver’s license from any U.S. state or territory, a birth certificate, a valid unexpired foreign national identification card or foreign driver’s license, or a marriage certificate issued in Massachusetts.
At least one document must contain a photograph.
These stringent conditions have earned support for the bill from several groups, most notably law enforcement. Among those backing the new measure are the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association and Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath, the incoming president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
“We are not going to correct the immigration crisis by focusing on someone who is here,” McGrath said. “Focusing on them as the problem is kind of short sighted.”
Police say the roads will be safer by the simple fact that these immigrants have passed a driver’s test. More importantly, it will make immigrants far less likely to drive without insurance or flee the scene of an accident.
We don’t buy the argument that the bill would be rewarding the immigrants for their status. All it does is make sure that anyone behind the wheel is qualified to drive and can be identified if pulled over or in an accident.
There are about 200,000 undocumented immigrants of driving age in Massachusetts, and most of them need a license to get to work and buy their groceries. Depriving them of the chance helps no one and harms public safety and employers desperately in need of workers.
We hope the Legislature approves the bill — the House, by a wide margin, approved it on Wednesday — and that Baker drops his objections and signs it into law.
It’s an improvement that’s long overdue in Massachusetts.