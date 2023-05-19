When you come to the end of your life, will you be satisfied?
Will you be able to say you improved the lives of thousands of people?
Will you be able to say you made your community a better place to live?
William Donlevy could.
Donlevy, who died earlier this month at 78, helped transform the lives of thousands of Cambodian immigrants who had escaped the killing fields of Communist leader Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge and settled in Attleboro.
When the wave of Southeast Asians first started settling into the city in the early 1980s, they were often directionless, unable to find suitable housing and assistance in speaking English and acquiring an education and other basic needs.
Donlevy, a resident of the East Side where many of the immigrants settled, saw the desperation of his new neighbors. A man with an enormous heart, he could not stand by and watch.
Along with his wife Patti, he founded an agency called Comprehensive Social Services. The agency’s primary task was to assist the new Cambodian community in locating suitable housing, learning the language of their new home and obtaining a high school equivalency diploma.
Donlevy saw that these immigrants were good people, that they only wanted what all Americans want — to obtain a good home, steady work and the means to raise a family. They embraced him, as well, calling him “Mr. Bill,” recognizing him as a kind, father figure.
“Nobody knew they were coming,” Donlevy told The Sun Chronicle 20 years after the immigrants began arriving. “The city was unprepared and the Cambodian people were not prepared for this culture.”
At first, just venturing outside their new homes was difficult.
“There was virtually no one here who could speak their language,” Donlevy said. “The alphabet was totally different — the symbols were different. People would go out to the store and get lost. None of the street signs made any sense to them. Nothing could be used as a landmark.
“Then when they got to the store, they couldn’t tell people what they wanted,” Donlevy said. “In Cambodia, at that time, there was no such thing as prepared foods.”
Over time, the Cambodian population in Attleboro grew and prospered. Today, more than 1,000 Southeast Asians call the city home, over 2 percent of Attleboro’s population. At least 50 percent own homes. Many have gone on to college.
In short, they have become an accepted part of the city. And Attleboro has become a richer and more diverse community as a result.
“This is a population that came here with nothing. Absolutely nothing,” Donlevy told The Sun Chronicle two decades ago. “They’ve succeeded because of sheer determination, the desire to get on their feet and take care of their children the best possible way.”
They also succeeded because of William Donlevy’s enormous heart.
We hope the city considers a fitting East Side tribute for this man who bettered the lives of thousands.