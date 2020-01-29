Whether or not money really talks, as the familiar idiom suggests, is debatable. But there is little doubt that people love to talk about money. And that’s exactly what will be happening in Foxboro in upcoming weeks as members of the Advisory Committee commence their review of town’s fiscal 2021 budget.
For novices to local governance, members of this oversight committee are principally charged with reviewing town spending and providing consensus recommendations to voters at Foxboro’s open town meeting. Appointed by the town moderator, theirs is an important duty — serving as the eyes and ears of ordinary taxpayers with neither the time, aptitude or inclination for a deep dive into the world of municipal budgeting.
Given this background, we will be curious to see, in upcoming weeks, if the $85.46 million budget unveiled last week reignites the same clamor to check spending which characterized public discourse last spring. That proposal, which seeks to increase town spending by $4.69 million (5.8 percent) for the fiscal year beginning July 1, is bound to invite criticism — if for no other reason that selectmen last November agreed to a 3.5 percent growth target.
In seeking to justify the 5.8 percent hike, Town Manager William Keegan contended that operational costs actually were in line with the selectmen’s directive, but growth in interest and principal payments on borrowed money — and even more in water and sewer spending — far exceeded the budget target. Back out these costs, he said, and the adjusted budget increase for fiscal 2021 would be a more palatable 3.28 percent.
“It’s a pretty responsible budget, actually,” Keegan told selectmen on Jan. 21. “Anybody who says otherwise is just not telling the truth.”
Besides, Keegan added, both debt financing and the water and sewer budget will be funded with “non-tax levy” dollars — a combination of water and sewer fees and available funds (i.e., savings). This may be technically correct, but offers little solace to home and business owners who see their own out-of-pocket costs rising.
Of course, this would have been impossible without the sort of creative financing that helped Bay State cities and towns cope with property tax restrictions following the adoption of Proposition 2-1/2 some 40 years ago. One particular innovation — outsourcing services once funded directly through the annual tax levy — has allowed communities to “save” tax dollars that once directly funded local services and apply them to other pressing needs.
Here in Foxboro, the best example remains curbside rubbish and recycling collection, provided by an outside contractor selected by the town with homeowners billed directly for services. But of much greater impact was a 1987 town meeting vote to create a self-funded water and sewer department which raises operating revenue by water and sewer fees, while at times borrowing for big-ticket items.
While residents rightly gripe about spiraling water rates, a fee-based approach has enabled the town to sustain a hugely expensive program to upgrade aging water infrastructure — much of it mandated by the state — without a series of Propositions 2-1/2 overrides. And combined with revenue from a 2011 meals tax vote buttressed by commercial growth along the Route 1 corridor, it would be hard to contest that Foxboro is on sound financial footing.
Whether or not this justifies a 5.8 percent budget increase remains to be seen, however. That point will be decided over the next several months town officials gather to talk about money.
