The phrase “end of an era” is one of those overused descriptions that can often lose its real meaning. But sometimes it just applies perfectly. This is one of those times.
The recent death of retired Norton Fire Chief George Burgess is indisputably the end of an era in my hometown. No other words can properly sum up or measure the impact of this tough, rugged, yet soft-hearted leader and character who brought the town into the world of modern medical rescue and loved Norton as much as anyone ever has.
For 34 years, Burgess led the fire department and protected the people of Norton. When he started, the town ambulance service was summed up in in his words as “you call, we haul, that’s all.”
By the time he hit 65 and was forced into mandatory retirement, his department was one of the best medical response teams in the state.
He was a firefighter’s firefighter. He cared about people. His family, the men and women working under him, and the Norton citizens he served were his world. And he never really tolerated anyone or anything that got in the way of his doing what he thought best for all of them.
Burgess was not only a Norton native from a Norton family, but he was a Chartley guy. For those who don’t know, Chartley is a section of Norton that even has its own post office. Burgess was proud of being a “Chartley guy” and lived there until he died. I moved to Chartley myself about 34 years ago, and years later Burgess would remark about “how much smarter you got after you moved into Chartley.”
Burgess was someone I knew from an early age. He became fire chief in 1970 and I became a town official four years later. Our paths often crossed, and it was not always in the friendliest of manners. We were a couple of stubborn Norton “townies” involved in town government and the politics that comes with that, and that meant we sometimes agreed — and sometimes did not.
Chief Burgess was not exactly a strict disciple of the rules. He was more of a the-end-justifies the-means type of guy, though his motivation was always what he considered best for his department and his town. He always spoke his mind, a trait we both shared (and actually admired about each other). But boy, did we have some battles.
I won’t go over them, as they don’t seem particularly important today. But trust me, they were fierce and they sometimes got personal. Yet the respect we had for each other somehow remained. Burgess was never shy about lording it over me when he won a particular battle (which was pretty often), but he would laugh with me even after the few I managed to win.
Of course, it wasn’t all laughs. I was there when Burgess went charging into a fire at the old Taylor Rental building on Route 123 near the Attleboro line. Something inside the building exploded, and the chief was thrown back by the force and ended up flat on his back. I was working for the now defunct weekly newspaper, the Norton Patriot at the time, and our photographer, Ron Baptista, took an amazing photo of Burgess spread-eagle in the parking lot. As his own staff treated him, we feared for his safety.
Hours later we were back at the newspaper office developing the picture and preparing to run it on the front page while calling about the chief’s condition. We heard a knock on the door and answered it, finding a smiling and very reddened Burgess standing there.
“I heard you guys took a picture, and I wanted to see it before it ran” he told us. “Do you think I can get a couple of copies if it came out good?”
That was George Burgess.
He was a dedicated public servant, a tough leader, a public safety pioneer, and a Norton (Chartley) guy. I think he may have been most proud of the latter.
On behalf of a grateful town I thank Burgess for his service and his unmatched caring. To his family we send our most sincere condolences, but they can take some solace that he is back with his beloved wife Debbie.
So long Chief, from one Norton dinosaur to another. You will always be a Norton legend, and I’m proud to have been a small part of the George Burgess era.