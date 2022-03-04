Attleboro
In my borough
Attle-boro.
A little borough,
Quiet and kind.
My bones sing a happy melody
Of cardboard box and glass.
Factories I never saw,
Diamonds glitter in what ran for miles,
A river of black.
A little hot dog shop takes up the tune.
I’ve heard everything from my dead-end street
Whispers of light dance through the trees
Illumination and salvation, was
Watched in wonder through hot cocoa cups.
I think those ghosts can probably see us
With our eyes turned to the sky,
Every firework which beckons,
And turns the night to candy blast
Oranges, reds fall from the trees
Leaf blower gusts on Saturday mornings
A walk to the market, farmer’s goods
Honey falls so gingerly in a well-placed cup.
In my borough
My little borough
I burrow my heart.
And watch time pass.