Attleboro

In my borough

Attle-boro.

A little borough,

Quiet and kind.

My bones sing a happy melody

Of cardboard box and glass.

Factories I never saw,

Diamonds glitter in what ran for miles,

A river of black.

A little hot dog shop takes up the tune.

I’ve heard everything from my dead-end street

Whispers of light dance through the trees

Illumination and salvation, was

Watched in wonder through hot cocoa cups.

I think those ghosts can probably see us

With our eyes turned to the sky,

Every firework which beckons,

And turns the night to candy blast

Oranges, reds fall from the trees

Leaf blower gusts on Saturday mornings

A walk to the market, farmer’s goods

Honey falls so gingerly in a well-placed cup.

In my borough

My little borough

I burrow my heart.

And watch time pass.

Tags

Recommended for you