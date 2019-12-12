Speaking on behalf of the citizens group which solicited signatures in response to a letter to Bob Kraft, asking that he honor what we believed to be an earlier commitment to restore the historic Amos Morse House at 77 North Street, we extend deepest appreciation to the more than 700 people who indicated their support.
When the stadium footprint was being expanded in 2002, Mr. Kraft purchased some North Street properties for the stated purpose of demolishing them and building a rear access to said stadium. Residents were nervous but accepting.
In an unexpected turn of events, the historic Amos Morse House across the street was suddenly on the market. Mr. Kraft moved quickly to secure the property, pleased with the opportunity to silence the owner, his most severe critic of stadium expansion. Assurances were given, however, that the historic home was not on the demolition list. We were told it would be restored and used to host visiting dignitaries such as owners of visiting teams.
The sale was consummated, the neighborhood settled in with the expansion, but no work was done on the house. The Foxboro Historical Commission had no official authority, but members worked with security and maintenance personnel to improve security, repair leaks, spruce up the yard and time went on.
Eventually, a Kraft Group responsible for buildings and grounds became involved but clearly, they knew nothing of the history but seemed determined to “do their job” and get this headache off the back of the boss. Concerned that said boss might not know what they were up to, a personal letter confirmed that. He then became heavily involved, but over time other problems between town and the Kraft operations took precedence.
But meetings continued with the group, year after year, all with a single topic listed for discussion: Restoration. The historic commission did yeoman duty, researching endless opportunities for restoration and often suggesting that if the Kraft Group was not going to use the property, it could be turned over to a charity which would be eligible for grants and everybody would be pleased with the results.
Time passed. Deterioration accelerated. Finally, the Kraft Group filed for a demolition permit. The historical commission then had official involvement, and exercised the town’s right to delay the permit as alternatives were explored. Some of the most creative alternatives one could imagine were presented, but went nowhere. Offers were made to restore, but clearly the preference was not on the present lot.
On and on it went. Donate it and move it across the street. But they had no money for restoration. Disassemble the structure, put it into storage for eventual reassembly in another location. Engage the school looking to train accredited homebuilders into restoration work, looking for an example to work on. Workable ideals, all going nowhere. The commission’s last meeting with the Kraft Group lasted 10 minutes. They then asked that the demolition permit be granted, which it was, and legally the bulldozers were ready to roll.
Once again, the question: was Bob Kraft aware? Another personal letter with a plan. Move the Myra Kraft Charitable Foundation into the building, restore it as a tribute to Myra and her commitment to humanity, and there would never be a complaint from anyone in the charity.
No response. Did he receive the letter? Nobody would or could confirm, but in fairness, we had to know. That brought concerned citizens forward and the letter to Mr. Kraft was published, encouraging support.
The reaction was shocking. Bob Kraft said he had no recollection of ever making that statement about restoration and hosting dignitaries. Understandable, with 20 years having passed. Many of us could not remember when we first heard the words, but we know we did and more than two decades of discussion were based on them. But the Kraft group has 90 businesses in operation, employing over 9,500 people, A new stadium was built, then Patriot Place and repeated Super Bowls. It kind of dwarfs an empty building, 170 years of Morse family history, and efforts to maintain that one remaining link to our roots and the sense of community which makes this town so unique. But does it relieve anyone from words we have heard over and over again for so many years?
The word came Monday afternoon. The house is coming down. Salvage anything you want to remove, they said, but everything else will be torn down. So many people put their best effort into offering alternatives that could have left all parties standing tall. The Kraft name is today. The Morse name is our history. The two could have been linked in celebration of our future.
Submitted on behalf of citizens who believe that restoring a vital link to our past brightens the future of a caring community.
Jack Authelet and Mark Ferencik, Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.