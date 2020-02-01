The cinnamon challenge, the mannequin challenge, ice bucket challenge — the list goes on.
These internet challenges or dares generally feature individuals recording themselves undertaking a particular task. They then distribute the resulting video through social media sites, often inspiring or daring other users to repeat the challenge, then tagging friends, family and others to do the same.
Some of these challenges have gone viral for a good cause — like the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which involved dumping a bucket of ice water over a person’s head to promote awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The challenge raised $115 million to benefit research. Others that have popped up, though, have been more dangerous.
The latest of these challenges is the outlet challenge, which was posted recently on TikTok (a video app). This challenge involves partially inserting a portion of a mobile device charger into a wall outlet and then sliding a penny onto the charger’s exposed metal prongs. The result? A sudden burst of electrical sparks. Not only can this cause damage, but it can start a fire. People can be severely injured.
If you are scratching your head and wondering why someone would do this, I assure you, you’re not alone.
Teenagers are most susceptible to these challenges because their brains are still developing the portion that handles rational thought. They are naturally more impulsive and likely to act before thinking through all of the possible ramifications.
Unfortunately, the fear of missing out, or FOMO is real and social media feeds the instant gratification need. The more outrageous the behavior, the more likes, and the bigger the bragging rights. Some kids or teenagers won’t stop to think through the possible consequences that putting metal into an electrical socket would cause. What they WILL focus on is the reaction and attention they will get from the action.
What can parents do?
First, start a conversation. Encourage your kids to talk, calmly and without judgment about what they have heard, ask them what they think. Let them begin building their skills of judgment. You can, however, step in and limit contact with certain individuals or make specific activities off limits.
Ask open ended questions. Ask them to consider the worst outcome. Ask them if it’s worth it. Are the likes and comments, the instant gratification worth an emergency room visit?
Join these social media apps yourself, friend your teens on these platforms and use parental controls. Keep in touch on what goes on in their day-to-day lives.
Life is busy and while devices and the internet are useful tools, if we’re not careful, they can also be harmful. It is our job as parents to help cultivate the skills needed for thoughtful and rational thinking. These are important skills that will be with our children for many important years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.