Do you remember the days of dial up internet?
When people would use the world wide web to escape their everyday reality?
Well, they still do, but now-a-days, people have become more unhappy and depressed, buying into the facade of social media.
It is that carefully crafted highlight reel that is nothing more than a surface level reality.
People share what makes them ‘likable’ to others.
We see the dog and pony show of peoples lives, it is hard not to be envious, and since we as a society measure our success against our peers, it is difficult to not conclude that one’s life is simply gutter worthy.
What would social media be like if you saw more people talk about the realities?
Instead of the smiles, the tears?
Failures instead of constant successes?
How would it make you feel if social media seemed a little less like an unattainable reality, but more relateable?
Making small adjustments in anyway possible can help detach from the grips of social media and help create healthy boundaries.
Being realistic about your own personal goals and having an understanding that not everything you see or read on social media is true.
Maybe it is time for us to disconnect in order to reconnect.
Making more time to call friends and family, try something new, go for a walk and enjoy the sun.
All of these things are healthy and therapeutic. Getting to the gym and working out, yoga, indoor (or even outdoor) climbing, all of these things are great and can have an incredible effect on your overall mental and physical health.
There is nothing about life and reality that is easy.
Hell, it isn’t supposed to be, and while your life may not look like someone else’s Instagram page, have some trust in yourself that you will be happy and succeed.
Success is what we make of it.
It can even be disguised as a failure, but it is up to you to choose.
Either you will achieve what you wanted, learning important lessons about yourself and others along the way, or you can choose to settle for less.
Happiness is not the final destination, happiness is found along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.