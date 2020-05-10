Count me among those who can’t believe the negative reaction and protests from some who refuse to accept the need and obligation to wear a mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I mean — what’s your problem? A highly contagious virus is sweeping the planet. Over 78,000 Americans — and climbing daily — have died after contracting it. It spreads when people get too close and sneeze, cough and breathe near or on each other. That’s not a myth, a scam or a hoax. It’s scientific fact.
So if you have to cover your mouth and nose with a mask while in public and close to other people — what’s the big deal? Wearing one is not going to kill you, and not wearing it just might. Or it might kill someone else.
If you can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition, that’s perfectly fine. But short of that, I can’t think of a single valid reason to risk your life or the lives of others by refusing to take this simple, painless, necessary step.
Yet across the country, wearing a mask has somehow become controversial. Some see it as a sign of weakness. Others as a political statement. And a whole lot of folks seem to simply resent it because their leaders have made it mandatory, and they are determined not to be told what to do — even if it makes perfect sense.
That last reason is just beyond stupid.
If your ego is so large or your sensibilities so delicate that having to wear a mask in crowds in public is going to send you into the proverbial tizzy, then you are most definitely part of the problem. And while I’d like to say I’m sorry if that offends anyone, the truth is — I’m not.
I understand the arguments over what should be open and what should be closed.
I can appreciate the economic impact debate and the need for people to be able to work to support themselves and their families.
And while I favor greatly increased testing, I’m willing to listen to the other side of that argument.
But refusing to wear a mask in crowds? I don’t like or enjoy it myself. But in this emergency situation, it is the smallest of prices to pay for a chance at not dying or causing the death of someone else.
It doesn’t help that the president and vice president refuse to take wearing masks seriously, despite advising others to do so. Their reckless and irresponsible behavior sets the poorest of examples.
President Trump did not wear a mask while inspecting masks in a mask factory that requires masks be worn on the premises. But he did wear safety glasses. The irony there is unbelievable.
Wearing a mask is not a symbol of submissiveness. It is not a political statement, nor a sign of weakness.
Masks are a serious attempt to keep people safe and speed up our long journey to economic recovery. So whine about it if you must. But wear your masks in public in crowds.
It’s a small price to pay to for saving lives
