In October 2007, George W. Bush was President and Donald Trump was a TV show host. The Red Sox were sweeping the Rockies for their second World Series victory in just four years.
Apple released the very first iPhone to the public. The Dow Jones was at a then all-time high of 14,164, less than half of what it is today. “The Departed” won the Oscar for Best Picture, and the retail price for a gallon of gas averaged $3.38 (surprise).
And with deservedly far less fanfare, my first Sun Chronicle opinion column appeared on these pages. It was about the recall election going on in Mansfield at the time, and was the first of more than 1,100 columns that have followed over the next 15 years. Most of them have been about local politics and people, and many about my own life and experiences.
And no, I’m not done yet. I’ve still got a few columns kicking around inside me, and you will likely have to put up with me a while longer. But I thought 15 years (a short time compared to many of the excellent Sun Chronicle contributors) was a mile marker worth celebrating.
Much has changed in the last decade and a half, but my approach to writing my column has not. I pick topics that interest me and hopefully will be of interest to you also. I give you my take, or tell you my story, and let you react — or not. I want to thank both the people who have read and responded to my missives and the people who have read them and probably shrugged indifferently. I appreciate your time and attention.
This space tries hard to keep the topics local, although these days it is very difficult to avoid national topics and politics. Writing about people and government in local communities is not glamorous or trendy, but fits in nicely with this local newspaper’s goal of keeping the focus on our communities themselves and the people who make them up.
And because readers sometimes enjoy writings that don’t involve government, budgets and politics, I often just tell stories of my own. As with everything, some folks like that and some don’t. But I keep telling them regardless.
That’s why I still get emails laughing about the “Gouveia Travel Curse,” or asking if my front door is still purple — two columns that sparked some great responses. My sports-related pieces probably bore the non-sports fans to tears, but my lifelong love affair with the New England Patriots in particular and Boston teams in general are a big part of who I am.
When I started writing here, I had no grandchildren. I now have five, and they are my pride and joy. You might be able to tell that by how many times I have written about them. Have I mentioned the oldest one is named William?
So thank you to The Sun Chronicle for giving me this opportunity these last 15 years. I’m proud to be a small part of a newspaper so important to the area.
And thanks to you for reading. Without you, I’d just be talking to myself.