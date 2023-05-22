Last week I did my civic duty. In my community of Norton I participated as a citizen in the legislative process known as Open Town Meeting. I’ve been attending these legislative sessions for about the last 50 years.
Of the almost 14,000 registered voters (and thus citizen-legislators) in Norton, about 125 hearty souls (less than 1%) turned out to do the town’s business — to their everlasting credit. That’s roughly the average turnout for these events, where the multi-million-dollar town budgets are acted upon and town bylaws are passed or changed.
Apparently the citizens in attendance came well-informed on the town budget, which consisted of several pages of departmental breakdowns and totaled almost $70 million.
They spent approximately one minute listening to the budget being moved as recommended by the finance committee, then passed it nearly unanimously without so much as a single comment, question, or concern being expressed.
When a citizen rose shortly thereafter and noted the tradition of asking for questions on each page of the budget had been inadvertently skipped, a motion was made to reconsider the vote for the purpose of allowing questions or comments on various department budgets or line items. It seemed to be a good idea.
But the vote to reconsider and thus discuss failed by a tally of 75-35. The townspeople present by a more than 2-1 margin said no to the request for information. All but one select board member voted against further discussion. One longtime dedicated town meeting attendee explained during the vote, “I want to go home.”
After that vote — so did I. By the way, the entire meeting lasted just over an hour.
Now it is possible the majority had studied the budget in advance, participated in the public hearings to learn about it, and had all their questions answered prior. Possible — but highly unlikely. I had questions but wasn’t fast enough, believing I had more time.
The end result was $70 million of taxpayer money spent without anyone raising any questions or suggesting any changes. In fairness, some may just trust the town officials and their plan. Others may not have understood how to ask. Or the overwhelming sentiment was “End this and get me home!”
So the budget was rubber-stamped and approved. That might well be the wisest course of action the meeting could have taken. After all, town meeting is where things are decided, not necessarily debated. Maybe debate is unnecessary, or a lost art there now. Perhaps questions are just a postponement of the inevitable, a democratic obstruction in the path of expediency?
Just a few years back, Norton citizens voted to keep town meeting rather than modernize to a town council format. It will no doubt remain the system of government for the rest of my life. I confess to an odd attachment to it, even though I know it is hopelessly outdated and outmoded.
But I’ll say this again — it is an ineffective system for a $70 million municipality. At least 98% of its own membership regularly ignores it. We really can’t make it better, just less bad.
But I guess as long as we all get home early …