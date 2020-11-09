Congratulations to our election officials and workers throughout the area and the nation, who are the real heroes and winners of recent election. They deserve your gratitude, praise and thanks.
Both locally and across the country, ordinary Americans stepped up and took on a job that literally allows our very democracy to exist. Under the most difficult of circumstances, and at the risk of their own health and lives, these amazing people facilitated the exercise of our most precious and important right — the ability to cast a vote and choose who represents us.
Give much credit for the safe and honest running of elections to the individual Secretaries of State. Their work this past Election Day was generally excellent, and they stood up to tremendous pressure from nearly every direction. Elections are run by the states, not the federal government. There are few national rules or regulations governing how we vote.
But the jobs of voter registration and physically counting our precious votes are in the hands of the city or town clerks. They are appointed or elected officials who are given far more responsibility than compensation. Their budgets are often embarrassingly low. They are expected to work miracles on a yearly basis. They must follow and enforce state rules that are often contradictory and difficult to fathom. They deal with and aid voters who come to them for everything from registering to vote to getting a license for their dog.
The support personnel who work with them in the offices are also amazing. It is largely their administrative skills that keep town records straight, keep the rights of citizens protected, and serve the needs of their friends and neighbors in ways seldom appreciated — until someone needs something. Or something goes wrong. Then they get noticed for sure.
And the poll workers themselves. A mixture of volunteers and barely paid folks who give of their time to lend integrity to the act of voting. In many ways, these people are the heart and soul of the election process. Without them, we could not even choose our government, much less run it.
I have been voting in my hometown of Norton for the last 46 years. Some of the poll workers who were there last week were no doubt there when I first cast a ballot in 1974. I didn’t get to see them this year — I voted by mail — but they have always been a highlight of my voting experience. And my wife spent nearly a quarter-century as a Registrar of Voters in town, so I appreciate them even more than most.
These proud citizens in all communities across the country risked so much to make the recent election happen.
They did their jobs well, despite what some lying president might infer with baseless fraud charges. They kept our voting honest, and validated our well-placed trust.
Thank you to all the true heroes who make free elections possible. You keep us believing in the greatness of America.
If you know one of your local election workers, call them and say thank you. They will probably tell you they were just doing their job.
