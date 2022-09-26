There’s been a lot going on the last couple of weeks not only nationally, but locally. As much as I’d love to comment in great detail on many of them, I only have the privilege of occupying this space once a week. So to briefly summarize, here’s my take on what’s happening lately around us.
Congratulations to Attleboro officials on approving the Tax Increment Exemption for the project at the site of the old Briggs Hotel.
Despite shortsighted criticism that always accompanies this type of project, this is a win-win deal for the city and the developers. Good job by the mayor and the council in coming together to see it through.
Even many Republican senators are finding it impossible to support or even explain Donald Trump’s ridiculous argument that he “declassified” many classified documents found to be in his Florida resort/home.
Trump had a bad week politically and a worse week legally, in what hopefully is a sign of things to come.
Foxboro selectmen last week voted to allow a “self-pouring beer and wine license” on top of a full alcohol license to an ax-throwing bar called Crazy Axes located in Patriot Place. First-floor patrons can purchase a reloadable plastic card that allows two private pours while enjoying one of the 14 ax-throwing lanes. Hard alcohol will only be served upstairs in the VIP throwing range. Gee, what could possibly go wrong there?
There was a lot of criticism recently when Mansfield officials had to issue a boil order when bacteria was discovered in the water supply. Then last week, North Attleboro and Plainville had to do the same thing. The popular conspiracy theory has been that allowing lawns to be watered is the major problem. That’s a little hard to swallow — pun intended.
Many local electric bills are going up by nearly 70% this winter, severely and negatively impacting thousands of people. The very magnitude is just unbelievably awful. We thought gas prices were horrible (and they still are). Yet energy companies are making incredible profits. Hmmm.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arranged a flight of 50 legal immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, with zero notice to local officials, as some type of political stunt over immigration policies.
There are major problems at the border which must be addressed, and a pox on both political parties for failing to work together to do so. But cheap political stunts like this, deceiving legal asylum-seeking immigrants to gain political advantage in upcoming elections, is disgusting, unethical, and possibly illegal.
But Massachusetts can take pride in the response of Martha’s Vineyard officials and citizens who opened their arms and hearts, took these people in, and got them help from the state towards relocating and working towards becoming self-supportive.
Is it just bad luck, or does Seekonk have a problem hiring fire chiefs? Their current chief is under some sort of unannounced suspension, and the prior one was fired just over a year ago.
As I write this, I am happily preparing for the Patriots home opener Sunday, beginning my 51st year as a season ticketholder. And no — I won’t be going to throw a few axes after the game.