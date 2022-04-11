Wrentham was 15%. Plainville hit 13%. It was only 10% in Seekonk, 9% in Rehoboth, and North Attleboro didn’t even get to 4%.
Those rather pathetic numbers are the percentage of registered voters who actually took the time to cast ballots in local area elections so far this spring.
As an editorial in The Sun Chronicle clearly stated last week, this is not just a trend or a fad or a temporary blip on the radar of democracy.
This is a crisis, and we have to start treating it like one.
Local elections are like the late comic Rodney Dangerfield — they get no respect. Unless there is property tax override or controversial ballot question, they are generally ignored by the vast majority of the voting public. It’s time we put the blame for that squarely where it belongs.
On the voters themselves.
It is popular and way too easy to blame the lack of participation on the structure of local government, the changing lifestyles of the average citizen, a lack of communication, or the time of year and day of the week elections are held.
While all those things definitely do factor into the raging indifference sweeping local communities these days, the main reason continues to be much simpler: People just don’t care enough about local government. At least, not until they need it.
The Sun Chronicle editorial brought up a great point about teaching local government in schools.
Students should learn about how their city or town government works the same way they learn how the federal system works — or is supposed to work.
The fact local government is not a required major course in many places is a disgrace. Especially when it is the system that sets the policies and provides much of the funding that makes public education possible.
But it is not a lack of knowledge that prevents people from participating in choosing their local leaders. It’s a lack of interest. They just don’t care enough about it. They don’t believe it is that important. And that is what needs to change.
It has become a source of pride for folks to have that viewpoint. How many times have you heard a friend or neighbor say “Oh, I don’t get involved in politics”? They tend to think of it as what national elections have become — a dysfunctional system where truth doesn’t matter and telling people what they want to hear is valued more highly than telling them what they need to hear.
Your local government impacts you every single day. Education, police, fire, roads, and so many other things are maintained and shaped at the local level by the local officials we elect. When you ignore choosing them, you ignore your community.
It takes very little time to vote, and just a little more to care. You’ll care when your schools are falling apart. You’ll care when there aren’t enough officers to patrol your streets or staff your ambulances. You’ll care when something moves into your neighborhood that affects your quality of life.
It’s a lot smarter to care before those things happen. Folks, make it a point to vote in your local elections.