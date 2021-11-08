Now that the 2021 election season is officially over, it’s time to take a quick look around the political landscape — locally and nationally — and take note of some of the things that have happened and the state of affairs we find ourselves in today. And of course, do so in the proper perspective.
So here are my observations and conclusions about what has been going on politically and socially. All offered with love in my heart, of course.
- It used to be said that when Democrats organize a firing squad, they form a circle. Now they simply put the guns to their own heads and fire.
- Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is a dominant political force as he enters his third and final term. He has indicated he has a possible successor in mind who he hopes will seek to replace him. Whether or not he has political coattails will be one of the interesting stories next election.
- The president of the state Senate in New Jersey was just defeated by a truck driver who spent a total of $153 on his election campaign, most of it at Dunkin’ Donuts. This proves few things motivate people more than very high property taxes.
- There is far, far less media coverage of local government these days. Local officials won’t admit they enjoy that immensely, but it does indeed make their jobs easier. Which frankly, should worry us all. There eventually will be a price to pay for the lack of reporters at local meetings.
- A majority of the Republican party and their leadership wants to block any investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. That may be the most disgusting, dangerous, and un-American thing that has ever happened in this country. Shame on them.
- Fewer than 90 people attended the recent Norton Town Meeting, where they voted on spending many hundreds of thousands of dollars without asking even a single question. I wonder if that is what the nearly 1800 people who voted against changing the form of government were protecting when they defeated the proposed Town Charter earlier this year?
- The Democratic party should sue whoever coined the phrase “Defund the Police” for damages. That totally stupid and politically ignorant slogan did far more damage to the party and its candidates than any of their Republican opponents.
- The biggest difference between our national government and our local government is that local governments actually have to do something every year. Local officials are held accountable, and national officials are not. It’s that simple.
- The anti-mask zealots are either incredibly dumb or true geniuses. They have taken an inanimate object that helps save lives, and turned it into a powerful political issue disguised as freedom of choice.
- I always thought being on a school committee would be a horrible position to hold in local government. Turns out I had no idea how true that would become.
- Republicans will likely take control of both the House and Senate next year even though they have actually accomplished nothing. A perfect example of how actually governing is harder than just obstructing.
- Now we wait for the Supreme Court rulings in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.