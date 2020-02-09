It’s February. The excitement of Groundhog Day is already behind us, and Valentine’s Day is so predictable. Football season is over, spring training still a month or so away, and the NBA and NHL seasons have reached the All-Star breaks.
We are in the dreaded “Winter Void,” where things of general interest tend to be few and far between.
But that provides local columnists the opportunity to mention a few topics that might not by themselves fill an entire column, but deserve mention. With that in mind, please allow me to do just that.
As an admitted Tom Brady fanboy, even I am getting sick of the “is he leaving” speculation. Better than most, I understand and appreciate the importance of his upcoming decision. But in the immortal words of Princess Elsa — “Let It Go!” (And for the record — Brady is coming back and will eventually retire a Patriot.)
Mark Fisher complaining about allegedly unfair treatment in the hiring process for North Attleboro town manager is both ironic and absurd. In past years he got extraordinarily special preference when seeking the town administrator position. He listed two sitting selectmen at the time as personal references and the board hiring him got the job description changed by town meeting to fit his personal professional qualifications. So his complaints of “politics” in the latest process ring quite hollow.
The Red Sox trading Mookie Betts is their worst move since Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees. I never thought the Sox would become the Florida (or is it Miami) Marlins.
Norton is holding local elections on a Saturday this year, and at a new never-before-used polling place. What could go wrong? Give town leaders points for trying something new, but you can bet town hall will be flooded with complaints from people who either went to vote at the wrong place or on the wrong day. Then again, Norton is famous for being amenable to change — right?
I got an email the other day from a reader in Plainville complaining I hadn’t written enough about that fine community. I’m willing to bet many of the towns I have written about would eagerly offer to switch places with them.
Overall, I thought the quality of the commercials during the Super Bowl this year was pretty lousy. Of course, given the Patriots not being in it, my mood may have been slightly suspect.
With the unfortunate exception of an off-duty incident, you have to admire the professional job of managing Mansfield being done by former Attleboro mayor Kevin Dumas. He has met or exceeded the high expectations of most residents and officials.
There will be some new faces on various boards in Foxboro this year as some incumbent town officials have decided not to run for reelection. The newcomers will have the advantage of coming into a government that is well-funded and quite financially stable.
How did Iowa get Democratic candidates to spend millions there, yet not afford an app that accurately counted votes?
Baseball’s Opening Day is on my birthday next month. As a gift, I want Mookie back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.