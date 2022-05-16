It now appears likely the Supreme Court will reverse nearly 50 years of legal precedent and take away the right of women to control their own bodies when it comes to the agonizingly painful decision to have an abortion.
The court will allegedly decide this incredibly complex and emotional issue on a strictly legal basis. They will remove their own personal beliefs, emotions, and politics from the process. This is an objective judicial body.
Right — like any of that is true
The reversal of Roe v Wade that is expected in the next few months will be primarily a political victory. There has not been and will not be any great changing of minds on this issue now or in the future. It is arguably the most divisive, intense and personal issue of the last half-century.
It will also be the single greatest step backward in the area of civil and women’s rights in U.S. history. It is being done in the name of saving the “unborn babies” by sacrificing the very born women. But make no mistake, this is much more about power and control than it is any sanctity of life.
This has been a highly organized and orchestrated political campaign by legislatures comprised of mostly older white men to return to the days when women were considered to be more property than people. To uphold the values of our “founding fathers” who created a country where women could not vote, own property, or determine their own fate.
No one I have ever met thinks abortion by itself is a “good” thing. It is a haunting choice made every day by women who face problems we men can only pretend to truly understand. And yet there is no shortage of people willing to tell them that choice should be made for them by others.
Indeed, thinking about the children never born due to abortion is an overwhelmingly sad thing. And the people who grieve them do so honestly and sincerely. That should never be denied.
But there is another side.
Not of ending, but beginning. Terminating a pregnancy is a solemn moment, but it often can lead to saving lives or creating others that might never have existed.
When my oldest son and his wife were about to have a much-wanted second child, they were devastated to learn the baby was dying inside her and missing vital organs. Her pregnancy was fairly advanced, her health threatened, and impossible decisions had to be made immediately.
Had she not ended the pregnancy, she most likely would never have had the two beautiful boys who are now my younger grandsons. I am reminded of that every single time I look into the faces of those two precious gifts. And it does not lessen the grief I feel over the child — my grandchild — that was never born.
Women do not deserve to have their bodies controlled by others. Or be governed by state laws making no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.
No 13-year-old girl should ever be forced to have her rapist’s baby.
And no stacked court should ever make that possible.