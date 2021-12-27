“Throughout our history, America’s darkest days have always been followed by its finest hours.”
— Aaron Sorkin, “The Newsroom”
Recently I started re-watching Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama “The Newsroom.”
The nearly decade-old show, written by the creator of “The West Wing” and the movie “The American President,” was, at the time of its initial airing, a cutting-edge political commentary during what was then considered unprecedented political turmoil in this country.
Today it seems more like a look back at the good old days.
But the line written by Sorkin and spoken by Jeff Bridges as fictional news anchor Will McAvoy remains true. At least, so far. Now I find myself desperately hoping it continues to be accurate.
When that line was uttered, Donald Trump was still a reality television host. The Senate still allowed presidents to get a vote on nominees to the Supreme Court no matter what party was in the majority. Presidents didn’t undermine the integrity of the election process and actually conceded when they lost. And they did not praise and encourage people who attacked the Capitol, threatening to hang the vice president.
We’ve come a long way.
America was built on optimism, although cynicism and arrogance certainly have occupied a few floors along the way. At the very core of the concept of democracy is the belief in the ability of the people to influence their government for the better. And the basic trust of the process that allows that to happen.
And yes, the idealistic view of America has always been a bit overstated. We are not as altruistic a people as we would have the world believe. We are a practical bunch, driven by a desire to make the world better, starting with the part in which we live. And there is nothing wrong with that.
But as we head into 2022, we seem to be believing in everything except each other. We have reached the point where it is not enough to accomplish our own political goals.
Today, you must crush the hopes and dreams and goals of the “other side” in order to be considered successful.
We spend more time concentrating on how those who disagree with us are wrong than we do on demonstrating why we are right. We have become obsessed with destroying things and systems rather than building or repairing them.
Far too often we treat both our local and federal governments like old cars — we won’t spend the time or effort to fix them, we just change the drivers.
Are our best days as a country and our finest hours still ahead of us? If we stop believing that, then our Great American Experiment has failed. No system is perfect, and we will have our awful moments as we move forward.
This stuff going on now is not new. But with social media and modern technology, we can see more of it today than our ancestors could before us.
In 2022 we must begin doing better. We must stop confusing compromise with defeat. We must stop elevating extremism and make our country reflect the best of us.
Happy New Year.
