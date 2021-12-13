It’s been a difficult year for the Norton Police Department. And in the final month of 2021, it just got worse.
Retired Norton Police Chief Benton Keene Jr. passed away last week. He is the third current or retired member of the department to die in the last 12 months, unusual for a town and department this size. And while all three had local roots, Ben Keene’s ran perhaps the deepest.
Chief Keene was a true Norton character from an old Norton family, and his impact on the town he loved and served was undeniable. He was as deeply rooted in both local law enforcement and local politics as anyone I have ever known. He was smart, shrewd and savvy. He was an old-school guy who brought a police department in turmoil into the modern world, and he grew along with it.
In the late 1960’s and early 1970’s of my youth, the Norton Police Department was an organization in chaos. Former Chief Ted Bartley was being forced into retirement, and a slew of officers were jockeying for the top spot. The politics were intense as only old Norton politics could be. We had a string of acting chiefs and selectmen were salivating and arguing over who they would appoint to the top job.
Ben was an officer and stayed out of the fray early on, although obviously a top candidate. He navigated the waters brilliantly, and emerged as the new provisional chief in 1975. He was appointed as permanent chief two years later, and remained in that post for some 20 years.
Under his guidance, the Norton Police Department began becoming the highly professional organization it is today. Keene brought new practices and techniques to bear, and made the department both younger and even more local. He built the foundation and controlled how it was further constructed.
Ben was affable and smooth, but make no mistake — he was tough. Woe to those under his command who crossed him. He had a wry sense of humor, and also had a memory where he filed away information he could and would use later.
For so many years he was a major force in shaping the town in ways beyond just the police department. He did some of his best work behind the scenes — and, it was argued, some of his worst. But his importance and role in overseeing and growing the town he loved was obvious.
I was there for all Ben’s time as chief, and had the opportunity to work with him as a town official. I was there when he had to trek into the woods and discover his mother-in-law’s body burned in the trunk of her stolen car. I saw him stand up for his department against extremely difficult boards of selectmen. And I watched with sometimes grudging respect when he would masterfully work his way through the system and win battle after battle. Sometimes over me.
Ben Keene was a man of many sides, but a Norton guy above all. His passing ends a sad year for the department he helped build. Norton owes him much gratitude and respect, and our condolences to his beloved family.
