Hey people over 18 — I’d like your attention for a moment. I want to talk about voting, or more accurately not voting.
Let me start by listing my very general categories of voters, formed from my own experience of 45 years as a local official and political junkie.
First there are the Non-Voters. These are people who really shouldn’t be called voters, because they haven’t earned the title. They have every right to not vote, and many claim to be protesting against the political system. Most Non-Voters really don’t care about politics, be they local or national. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have opinions, or are unwilling to express them. These folks comprise the majority of U.S. citizens.
Then there is the Casual Voter. This type considers voting something to do when properly motivated. They vote when directly affected. When there is a tax increase on the ballot, or a zoning change might affect their home values or lifestyle. They are much more likely to come out to vote against something they don’t like than to support something they do.
And finally, there are the Hardcore Voters. These are the dedicated citizens who treat every election on every level as an obligation and a duty. They absentee vote if they can’t make it to the polling place. They take great pride in their participation, be it to support candidates and causes, or defeat them.
The reason I categorize them in this manner is to try and explain what elections in this day and age are truly about.
They are not decided by the Casual Voters. Those folks are short-term influencers of the political system. They are in and out, they vote and then they don’t. It is easy to know when they are likely to vote and when they are not. They are important, but usually not the deciding factor.
Elections are also not really decided in these times by Hardcore Voters. We owe them a debt of eternal gratitude for never wavering in their dedication. They are steady as a rock, and can always be counted upon. They are a wonderful part of our democratic process, but sadly are not the deciding factor in most elections today.
Today’s elections are almost always decided by Non-Voters. They are the ones political campaigns design their strategies around.
There is an old saying that “Elections are decided by those who vote.” Despite the common sense of those words, that is simply no longer true.
Today, elections are decided by those who stay home. Those who sit it out because it is too hard, not worthwhile, or somehow beneath them. Those who spurn the political system in protest, while in fact doing exactly what it wants them to do.
This system counts on you not to vote. That way campaigns don’t have to earn anything from you. They can ignore you. You literally don’t matter. When you don’t vote — they win.
So at the next election, please consider how your non-voting plays directly into the hands of smart politicians. Make them consider you, make them work for it.
You, my friends, are the real deciders.
