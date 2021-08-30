I’m sure you have heard of the age-old debate about what actually came first — the chicken or the egg.
While avoiding the many jokes and semi-philosophical and religious arguments that seem to spring from that old chestnut, I admit it has been replaced in my mind by a more modern, burning question.
Is the growth and explosion of social media responsible for the extreme political and social views so prevalent today in our local communities? Or were those people and opinions always there and we are simply able to see them more clearly and more often now through the lens provided by Facebook, Twitter, and internet discussion groups?
Like the chicken/egg situation, I’m not entirely sure. But unlike the poultry-based question, this one concerns the living daylights out of me.
I mean, have you seen some of the stuff out there? While I find a number of the discussion groups the internet has spawned very helpful and informative, they can also be pretty frightening.
I’m not necessarily talking about the real wingnuts who spout crazy stuff almost no one takes seriously. Or the trolls who seek clicks or to irritate people for fun. They have always been around, and you pretty much always knew where they stood.
And this is not a left/right, liberal/conservative, Democratic/Republican thing either. There are folks spewing forth extremism from all ends of the spectrum. No one side has an exclusive claim to the craziness.
But seriously, the things being said on some of these boards or pages make you shake your head in dismayed wonderment. The anonymous ones are bad enough, but sometimes the comments from people who identify themselves are even worse.
Perhaps it is just that keyboard courage that happens when folks get behind their computer. They say things they might not say out loud in mixed company. But the disrespect, disdain, discourtesy and outright bigotry and racism that often emerges is enough to make you reevaluate your belief in the inherent goodness of most people.
Being no stranger to serious debate and discussion on a regular basis, I find the attitudes distressing. Is this the “real” Attleboro area, or the “real” America? Is this the level of communication and tolerance that is predominant in this day and age? Has it become the accepted norm instead of the embarrassing fringe?
And spare me those who self-righteously declare “This is why I stay off social media.” While that is your perfect right (and may make you smarter than the rest of us), the truth is things like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are an integral part of the world today. To ignore them is to restrict your knowledge and access.
My fear is not that social media has changed much of America into selfish, self-centered, self-righteous folks more willing to complain than help change things.
No, my fear is that social media is merely a mirror revealing what we actually are and what we think. That it is not infecting us, but simply reflecting us. That it’s not changing us, but exposing us.
But it is a lot easier to blame social media for our problems than to take responsibility ourselves.
