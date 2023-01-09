The good news for Republicans is they control the House of Representatives.
The bad news for Republicans is they can’t control their own party.
In a clear demonstration of how quickly power corrupts, Republicans this past week continued their determined march to the extreme right despite the majority of them not really wanting to go there. With a small but committed ultra-conservative group of members holding the rest of them hostage, the party of Lincoln went more ballots without electing a speaker since just before the Civil War when states were seceding from the union.
It was a total embarrassment. Vote after vote with the party in power unable to make up its own mind. A party that had at least two years to plan for this moment failed to do exactly that. Instead, they allowed fringe members among them to extort concessions designed to put the real power of the House in their dangerous, fanatical hands.
All because Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker at any cost.
To preserve and protect his own political future, he is forgoing preserving and protecting the Constitution and country as he has sworn. He wants a title more than he wants his party to lead, and is willing to pay whatever price necessary.
Now, there are those who say this is merely the unsavory side of government. That this is how real democracy works. It’s the old “you don’t want to watch them make the sausage” refrain. Not really anything new here, they reason.
That’s an absolute load of crap, and those telling it to you know it.
This is the ongoing deterioration of our democracy happening on television right before our eyes. It is a situation that has not happened in the last 164 years. It highlights the brazen lengths a political party will go to these days to solidify their own power and promote their own extremist agendas.
As this was being written, the disgusting saga concluded. It is mercifully over, and Republicans will now act like it never happened. McCarthy has now been elected to the most tainted leadership post in House history. How nice for him.
Unfortunately, we may never know the actual cost of this “victory.”
We do know he has capitulated on principles he once held dear — before discovering he could trade them for the title he lusted after.
Did he promise committee seats or chairmanships to people clearly undeserving of them?
Did he pledge his support for allowing the United States to default on its financial obligations and refuse to honor the debt limit?
Watching this debacle on Jan. 6, was particularly disheartening. The idea of elevating McCarthy to lead the House after he willfully ignored a valid Congressional subpoena is revolting.
Observing some who failed to condemn the attack on our democracy two years ago in the very same building while cheapening the governmental process, was sickening.
It’s important to note one of McCarthy’s biggest supporters was Marjorie Taylor Greene. Enough said.
For the sake of us all, let’s hope House Republicans are better at governing the country than they are at governing themselves. Of course, that’s setting the bar pretty low.