Choice — it’s truly America’s double-edged sword.
People in this country love choice. Or more correctly, they love having choices and being able to exercise them. It’s what drove many of the original founders of America to come and form the country in the first place — while taking away the choice of Native Americans who were here first. Freedom and choice are words often considered virtually interchangeable, because in so many ways, they mean the same thing.
Except when the choice others make interferes with the choices we might make. Then we tend to have a different perspective. Because after all, how can we have our choices and freedoms if the choices and freedoms of others contradict our own? When that happens many don’t look at it as if “they” are simply enjoying their choices. No, what they are doing is denying us our own.
Choice is the Great American Dilemma.
You probably know some variation of the old saying, “Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man’s nose begins.”
It means that your right to do something can and indeed must sometimes be governed or restricted because it infringes on the freedom of others. Choice and freedom are not absolutes, because they can’t be.
You may have the right to drive 100 mph down your street, but doing so endangers the lives and safety of your neighbors and others. So if you “choose” to do so, you need to be prepared to be stopped and heavily penalized. You may well have the “right” to listen to very loud music, but if you do it near others and affect their lives, you will come under restrictions and face consequences.
The real beauty of America is not just the freedom of choice, but how we manage it. No society can survive while allowing every member to do exactly as they choose.
There must be laws, rules, regulations that protect all of us as a collective group. It is amazing how well America has maintained that delicate and difficult balance over the last nearly 250 years. Arguably, no one has done it better.
Which makes this argument over masks such an idiotic waste of time and energy.
Let’s face it — this dispute isn’t really about masks themselves. It is actually about stubbornness and pride.
Masks are not complicated pieces of technology. They are not akin to Holocaust tattoos, as one local school board member so ignorantly claimed. And they literally have nothing to do with choice, or freedom.
Masks are a simple, basic, inexpensive, and relatively nonintrusive way of saving lives in the midst of this deadly pandemic. They help in some way (the degree is debatable) to stop the spread.
You aren’t being asked to renounce your beliefs, or “give up” much of anything. You are being asked to help save lives in an emergency. It’s such a small thing.
Those with medical issues are, of course, excused. But masks belong in schools and other public indoor places.
Spare us this moaning about your “choice”. You seem to love both freedom and choice. Be willing to pay a small price for both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.