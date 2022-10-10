For more than a half-century, Norton voters have relied on their appointed finance committee to provide informed and objective recommendations on all articles and budgets to go before the voters at Town Meeting. Over that time, the committee has arguably been the most effective and consistent one in town.
And for all those years, it has been appointed by the elected town moderator. The moderator is charged with making sure the finance committee is representative of the people it serves, balanced and reflecting a wide variety of points of view. It is a system that has served Norton well.
So naturally — there is a move afoot to change it. Gotta love local politics.
Recently the select board said no to a warrant article proposed by two of its own members to change the appointing authority of the finance committee to a committee composed of the moderator, representatives of their own board, the planning board, school committee and board of assessors. The concept was then repackaged as a petition article (needing just ten signatures) and will be before voters at the Oct. 17th Town Meeting.
It is supported by two select board members and various other current and former officials. While portrayed as an attempt at making the appointment process more transparent, it should be viewed for what it truly is:
A thinly-veiled political power play designed to give certain boards more influence over the committee that reviews their budgets.
I speak from unique and direct experience. I served on the Norton Finance Committee for 15 years, appointed by three different moderators. Later elected four times as moderator. I appointed the finance committee for over 12 years. I have a keen appreciation for the vital role it plays in Norton, and for the appointment process that has kept it so effective and objective all these decades.
But the petitioners claim it is wiser to split that authority. They do not (and probably cannot) point to any actual specific problems, but want Norton voters to move to a system that frankly makes little sense.
The town moderator is the perfect person to appoint the independent finance committee. He/she almost never sponsors warrant articles and has no salary or expense budget.
The select board and school committee oversee some of the largest budgets in town. The planning board often sponsors and supports zoning articles. This sets up a pretty obvious and blatant conflict.
The petitioners want to put the people who control the town budgets and policies in the position of appointing the independent committee that reviews and makes recommendations on those same budgets and policies. It is — quite literally — a case of allowing the foxes to appoint those who guard the henhouse.
They say the more hands involved in the appointment process, the better. They say the current process lacks transparency. But this is not about “transparency”. If it were, they would be proposing a bylaw to make all finance committee interviews occur in public meetings. It’s nothing more than a power grab. Norton voters should not fall for it. They should continue to protect their independent Fin Com from those who seek to control it.