Local elections are always determined by who or what gets the most votes. It is a very simple process, unlike its counterpart on the federal level where you can get the most votes and still lose.
But local elections are often are won or lost long before the first speech or political flyer is made. While campaigns are important and the messages they bring to voters vital to the process, one thing remains the most effective way to win a local election.
Dictate and control the topics of discussion and debate, and you will generally prevail.
That was demonstrated a few weeks ago in Norton when the townspeople spoke and defeated a charter proposal that would have completely changed the legislative form of government. It would have done away with town meeting and the select board in favor of a town council format.
The vote was 1775-1468 against, a convincing and clear 55%-45% decision.
There was lots of discussion leading up to it, and about as much involvement as you can reasonably expect during a global pandemic. Both sides worked hard and made their cases in various ways.
But in my opinion, the proposed charter question was pretty much decided months before when the select board voted to place a debt exclusion — otherwise known as a Proposition 2 1/2 override — on the same ballot as the charter. That was a political blockbuster and a key blow to any chance the charter had of passing, something the select board members who voted to do it clearly understood.
The charter question was required by law to be on the annual town election ballot. The proposal was the result of nearly three years work by those advancing the process. It was one of the most important votes Norton has ever held. The charter question should have been allowed to be the center of attraction.
The debt exclusion — which was narrowly successful but still must pass by a two-thirds vote at town meeting — was not required to be on the same ballot.
Selectmen could have called for a special election (an option not available for the charter) and left the government change as the main focus in April.
They chose not to do that, and stated several reasons. They said they wanted to save money and not hold two elections. They said waiting would cause costs to rise on the construction projects the debt exclusion was funding. They claimed they wanted to maximize voter participation.
But they effectively handicapped the charter with that decision. They gave a huge advantage to those opposing it and seeking to preserve both town meeting and (coincidentally perhaps) the select board itself.
The board effectively took a side without looking like they took a side.
They harnessed the inevitable anger toward government an override generates, but gave it another outlet. They took the focus off much of the charter and defeated it, and as a result their positions and their board still exist. They played it well.
The people voted, and their decision is final.
All’s fair in love and politics. And sometimes the smartest moves in an election are made before the ballots are ever printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.