In local government there are elected officials, leaders, and politicians. The real accomplishment is finding people who can successfully be all three at once. We need those relative unicorns now more than ever.
Unlike those at the state and national level, local officials spend nearly every day in their communities rather than raising campaign money, playing party politics, or doing television interviews.
Their responsibilities are generally simpler and more directly carried out.
At least, until now.
As our alleged leaders at the “upper” levels of government continue to waffle and protect their jobs rather than their constituents, it increasingly falls to those in city and town halls to step up and do the work others are afraid to take on. It is neither a pleasant nor easy task, and may very well shorten many local political careers due to the inevitable repercussions of doing the right thing today.
As national and state officials pass the buck down the line, the final decision on simultaneously protecting both our health and our freedoms (which is in no way as hard as some make it out to be) is now being shouldered by your friends and neighbors who serve in local positions and on boards and committees.
It is not exactly what they signed up for, but they are now our last best hope.
All over the country, local school boards are facing pressures unimaginable just a short time ago.
Instead of being allowed to concentrate on things like curriculum and preparing students for successful lives, they finds themselves in the position of simply trying to keep them alive and healthy. Instead of bus routes and budget cuts, they find themselves debating mask mandates and complicated health issues.
Mayors, city councils and select boards are in a similar position. They are now constantly being lobbied hard by both those urging caution against a deadly virus, and those afraid their right to be irresponsible is in danger.
In all honesty and candor, it is a very difficult spot our local officials find themselves in.
We have pretty much given up the hope our national leaders will put responsibility first, but count me among those who still believe our local government representatives can.
There is nothing — absolutely nothing — more important than making sure the health and safety of citizens comes first.
That is the very purpose of local government.
Sure, there are principles well worth fighting and dying for. But taking simple and common sense steps to prevent the spread of a deadly disease is not among them.
To our local officials — please stand up and be counted when it comes time to protect people, even if it requires protecting them against themselves.
Listen to the medical experts and the scientists just as equally as you listen to those preaching freedom and rights.
But give each argument the weight it deserves with respect to your official obligation.
One “side” or the other is going to give you crap. Just make sure both sides are alive to do it.
It is better to possibly lose your position for doing the right thing, than keep it for doing the wrong one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.