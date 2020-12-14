When we assess the impact of the coronavirus and the Donald Trump presidency on us as a people, there are so many areas of concern it is hard to pinpoint any in particular as the most important or impactful beyond the loss of life and health issues heading the list.
There is seemingly no end to the ways this insidious disease and this equally insidious president have infiltrated and disrupted our lives at nearly every level. But for now, let’s focus on one particular problem. One facet of this horrible time in our history as a nation, spotlighted and proven to be in vital need of a fix.
The very foundation of what makes America a free nation is under attack. We must maintain a certain level of trust in our system of government, the people who run our elections, and the officials those citizens elect. If we can’t do that — or if we continue to simply refuse to do it — then America is doomed.
That sounds so melodramatic. But it is true, and that truth is on full display across this land today. What is being seriously threatened and undermined in the aftermath of the largest national election in our history is nothing less than our ability to exist as a free and democratic nation. And as long predicted by those who have speculated over the last couple centuries, any downfall of America can really only be achieved from within.
Think about it. If you were going to plot out a way to destroy or seriously cripple the United States, how would you do it? Knowing the strength, stubbornness and fierce independence of the American people, where would you begin?
You start by undermining confidence in the basic institutions. You raise doubt that America is concentrating first and foremost on protecting and serving Americans. You convince a significant segment of the population that it is the “strength” of one leader, rather than the system he/she leads, that is protecting and serving them. It’s not the system of checks and balances that has worked for almost 250 years.
You play on their basic insecurities. When a virus overruns the country, you tell them it isn’t as bad as their eyes and minds can clearly see. You tell them you have it under control, and those who insist on the wearing of masks or temporary closing of schools and businesses are simply exercising unreasonable political power.
You ignore the advice of governmental agencies like the CDC and downplay their significance. You tell people the FBI, Justice Department, and other institutions are out to get you. You abuse your position of trust to convince some people — without a shred of evidence — that the election they just participated in was “rigged” and “crooked”.
You create chaos. You foster distrust. You take credit for advancing a vaccine for a deadly disease, but shake off any responsibility for the fact more than 3,000 people a day are now dying from it during your watch.
If basic trust in our institutions die — so does America. This is an attack, and unlike for COVID-19, there is currently no vaccine in the works to save us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.