It didn’t take long for recently re-elected Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux to flex the political muscles that carried him to a landslide victory.
Days after the election, Heroux forced the resignation of Eddie Porreca, husband of his defeated opponent Heather Porreca, from his volunteer, unpaid positions on the municipal building commission and school building committee. Porreca resigned rather than face an extended process after Heroux informed him he was going to suspend and ultimately remove him.
The reason given was an online post Porreca wrote on election night shortly after the results were announced. It thanked his wife and her supporters, then added: “The Porreca family is good! The rest of you may be screwed, but we are solid.”
Porreca later acknowledged “it was not my best moment” and said he made the remarks out of “frustration” in the immediate election aftermath.
Heroux’s response was swift and severe. In an email to Porreca he said his action was “about respect for the office I hold, your respect or lack thereof for my position as mayor, and your support or lack thereof for my goals as mayor.” He also stated, “The results were in. It was time to come together.”
But the mayor’s actions did not and will not help the city “come together” any more than Porreca’s. This appears to have been a personal matter. It was about the mayor feeling disrespected. It was not about any actions Porreca took while serving on those committees, or even really about the city in general.
Heroux fired a volunteer city official because he felt personally slighted.
Porreca should not have put up that post. It was indeed time to start the reconciliation that use to follow most elections. But in the aftermath of a nasty, personal campaign — he took a final cheap shot.
But the response from Mayor Heroux was not proportional. It was a huge overreaction to a statement that — frankly — was mild compared to what was said regularly on both sides of the campaign for months.
It reinforces the perception by some that Heroux is thin-skinned when it comes to criticism.
When contacted, the mayor stated he would have had no objection had Porreca limited his comments during the campaign to “defining her (his wife’s) positives” but said attacks “made it clear he did not respect me.”
Heroux also stated “”Maybe I could have forgiven his attacks during the election. But after the results were in and the campaigns were over, he made it clear he did not respect me, support me or what I am trying to do for the city.”
Heroux and his opponent regularly called each other liars during the campaign, and questioned each other’s personal integrity. Eddie Porreca’s comment was a mistake, but it was hardly the worst of the campaign.
One mistake does not justify the other. While the mayor had the right to do what he did, that doesn’t make it right for Attleboro.
Meanwhile, the message sent is pretty clear: If you want to be a part of city government, you had better make sure you are supportive of this mayor.
That’s the new version of “coming together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.