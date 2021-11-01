What’s the biggest difference between local elections and national elections?
Generally speaking, local elections usually center around issues involving the local communities, while national elections are more statements of broader philosophies and extended power structures.
Each can be passionate, difficult, and even crazy as we have witnessed in recent times. But they usually don’t have much to do with each other.
That is changing, and changing rapidly. And it is frightening to watch as some are trying their best to use local government as a means to achieve their national goals. It is a movement that threatens local communities by discouraging reasonable and rational people from running for office, largely by running ideologues and zealots against them who use fear and emotion to achieve goals that have little to do with the betterment of our cities and towns.
In some places incumbents are resigning in the face of threats to themselves and their families. Who wants to put up with that for an unpaid school board position?
To illustrate the point, just look at places like nearby Franklin. The local school committee race there has taken on much the same look as a nasty partisan primary. It has attracted lots of attention, but for all the wrong reasons.
There are several candidates running in that race on a platform of exclusion and discrimination — although they don’t call it that. Rather than discussing how to better fund education and provide for the town’s children, they are talking about masks, banning prize-winning books, and preventing anyone who is not like them from having equal rights and opportunities.
Because those things attract attention. They aren’t boring, like school budgets. They don’t put people to sleep by talking about complicated numbers and regulations. They are emotional issues that — given the general disinterest of voters in most local elections — can be used as a wedge to gain political power inside the community and beyond. Given small turnout, small numbers matter.
It has worked nationwide at the state level. Republicans outmaneuvered Democrats by understanding the value of controlling state legislatures and governorships. They control the vast majority, and it almost helped Donald Trump overturn a valid election last year. It has helped them pass a slew of new election laws in various states advancing their political agendas by making it harder for people to vote.
They understood making the debate about stealing elections and crazy conspiracy theories is more interesting than having it concentrated on balancing the budget or solving complex infrastructure issues. Who has time for that? You don’t even have to prove anything when you do the former as opposed to the latter.
So the warning here is: watch your local political races more carefully. Get more involved in who is on your local council, or select board, or school committee. If you don’t, it may very well cost you a lot going forward.
When you stay at home rather than voting in local elections, you give the passionate and zealous conspiracy folks what they need to win — your apathy. They don’t really need your vote. They just need you not to care.
All politics are local. Especially these days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.