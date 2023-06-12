As this is written, Donald Trump has become the first ever ex-president to be indicted on federal criminal charges. And in rare agreement with the twice-impeached and twice-indicted former president, I believe this is indeed a “dark day” for America. But not for the same reasons.
Leaving aside for the moment the details of the indictments themselves (which have not become public at the time this is written), one of the very important issues involved in this ugly and complicated process has nothing to do with Trump, the Justice Department, or his supporters and critics. At the core of this distasteful affair is nothing less than the very integrity of the country.
Days ago we listened to former vice president Mike Pence speak in a televised town hall announcing his candidacy for his old boss’s job. During that appearance, Pence stated his hope Trump would not be indicted. He said that would be “too divisive” and that the country needs to “move on.” When directly asked if he was saying Trump should not be charged even if there is evidence he committed crimes, he stuck to his position. Although he did add that favorite phrase of those seeking to dodge this thorny question — “But no one is above the law”.
What Pence and so many others are proposing says exactly the opposite — it puts Trump and the political goals of the Republican Party above the law. It is pathetic to watch this blatant discounting of truth, justice and equality.
Few are naïve enough to believe justice is truly blind. At best, it is somewhat nearsighted. Everyone who appears before a court is supposed to be considered innocent and equal. The poorest and the richest, the oldest and the youngest, the devout and the unbelievers, the racial majority and minority are all allegedly equal in the eyes of the law. But they aren’t.
Still, we cannot make that an official part of the system. We can’t ignore criminal acts because the person charged with them once held positions of power. That does not make America better or stronger. It makes a joke of what so many have died to protect over the last two centuries.
I don’t know if Trump is guilty of crimes. But if the system he once led can’t be trusted to judge his case the way it does millions of others, then just what is it we are trying to protect here?
The whole “Trump is a victim” story is so absurd. He has been afforded far more privilege and consideration than any other defendant in U.S. history. And the move to blame President Joe Biden and his administration for “persecuting” Trump is just as stupid. Trump continues to evade responsibility for his own actions and does not think he should be held to the same standards as the people he claims he represented.
If Trump and his supporters believe our American system of justice does not apply to him, then what do they stand for? Other than Trump, what are they really protecting?
Our concentration should not be on who Donald Trump is, but rather on what he has or has not done.