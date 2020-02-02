If you watched the “administrative hearing” held recently in the city council chambers, you witnessed what can be fairly characterized as both the best and worst of Attleboro city government.
An example of the best was the testimony and conduct of volunteer citizen and traffic study commission Chairman Joe Caponigro. Despite the object of the hearing being his removal by the mayor from the unpaid city position he had held for 13 years, Mr. Caponigro demonstrated a wide range of admirable qualities that had to make his fellow citizens proud to have been represented by him.
Caponigro found himself in the awkward position of defending his record and reputation against political charges that were vague and unsupported by facts or evidence. Despite a letter from the mayor citing “specific issues” leading to his suspension and ultimate removal, those “specific issues” were not revealed to him or to the public they both serve.
Given the inherent unfairness of the process, Caponigro had every right to be angry in public. Few would have blamed him if he fought politics with politics, and blasted the mayor for using him as a political pawn.
But instead, Caponigro was calm, collected, professional and reasoned. He said when he took his oath of office, he swore to serve the people of Attleboro -- not the person who appointed him. He noted there was no loyalty oath for anyone to pledge to always do what the mayor wanted, nor should there be.
He never raised his voice. He never lost his temper. He never questioned the mayor’s integrity. He provided an example of true leadership that was otherwise lacking from the hearing.
For an example of the worst, citizens need look no further than the performance of Mayor Paul Heroux. His actions and conduct leading up to and through the hearing were an embarrassment to himself, his administration, and the people of “his” city.
Mayor Heroux refused to detail to Caponigro, the council, the press or the public the “specific issues” he cited as reasons for removing Caponigro. As judge, jury and executioner under city charter rules, he wrote in his original suspension letter that if Caponigro requested a hearing as entitled, “after that process is completed, the outcome will be the same.”
So much for providing even the appearance of fairness.
Unlike Caponigro, the mayor had trouble controlling his anger and emotions. Twice during the relatively short hearing he threatened to have people removed from the meeting -- one of them a city councilor. In actuality, he did exactly what he said he would do before the hearing: The absolute minimum required by the city charter.
The mayor used the word “discipline” to describe the purpose of the hearing more than once, while at the same time denying that his actions damaged Caponigro’s reputation. His inconsistency was obvious, and his indifference to it astounding.
Mayor Heroux has asserted that appointed volunteer city officials must not publicly differ from his administrations’ vision and goals. That’s a sad commentary on the state of local government these days. It should frighten not only those officials, but every Attleboro citizen.
Attleboro needs more Joe Caponigros, and less political bullying.
