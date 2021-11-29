As a columnist for this fine newspaper for more than 14 years now, I thought I had a pretty good idea of what my role was. I choose a topic I find interesting or important, and share my views on it with you.
And as long as those views are honestly held and based upon the truth, that makes me a columnist. But recent events and reading the opinion page lately, it seems that’s no longer enough. Apparently, I have to be classified as to what kind of columnist I am.
That confuses me. I don’t really understand the concept.
You see, I wasn’t chosen to be a left-leaning or right-leaning columnist. My job description does not include being a mouthpiece for either liberal or conservative causes or candidates. I don’t write Democratic or Republican pieces. I write columns that express my own opinions and views.
In fact, much of my work over the years has been about local, nonpartisan issues. Some has been about family, friends, people I know or have served with, and others who just stood out in our communities.
But it seems more and more letter-writers and leaders want to put columnists in groups. It’s like they want a warning label or something. Am I supposed to belong to a club or organization of some kind?
Just like there is a difference between being a reporter and a columnist, there is a difference between being a public relations person and a columnist. When leaders of the Republican and Democratic National Committees write a piece, they are trying to gather support for a particular agenda — be it worthy or unworthy in the eyes of readers. It may still reflect their opinion, but has to be viewed within the prism of their ultimate goal.
At the same time, you shouldn’t discount opinions simply because they may already be known. A longtime Republican may have thoughts that differs from the party line on immigration for example, while a longtime Democrat may opine against the party position on abortion.
I’m old enough to remember when this was normal, and not a sign of rebellion or political identity confusion. We called it “thinking for ourselves” way back then.
None of this excuses columnists from engaging in lies, spreading misinformation, or representing certain things as facts when that is clearly not the case. Just because you are expressing an opinion does not relieve you of the responsibility of checking for accuracy and making sure you are not spreading lies, accidentally or on purpose.
My own view is people should pay less attention to who wrote a particular column, and more attention to what it actually says. Far too often the byline at the top changes how the rest of the column is perceived. We often read what we expect to see, rather than what is actually written.
In the meantime, I will not be joining either the Lefty Liberal Columnist Association or the Right Turn Only Conservative Writers Group.
Instead I’ll just keep telling you what I think, and leave the reading up to you.
And I’ll continue to do so without abusing or bending the truth.
