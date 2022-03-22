Beware those who use the local political system to push national, fringe political philosophies. They aren’t doing it for their community, but rather to advance themselves and their political parties.
Such is the case in Mansfield, where Republican Town Committee member Robert O’Connell has submitted a petition article for the upcoming annual town meeting. “His” article is yet another version of the boilerplate propaganda put forth by conservative extremists seeking to solve a problem that doesn’t actually exist — namely, the so-called teaching of Critical Race Theory in Mansfield and other local public schools.
Mind you, O’Connell has not provided any proof that such a theory is being taught anywhere in the state. Nor does he recall where he got his version of the proposed bylaw change, although he notes similar ones are on the internet. He says the Republican Town Committee has discussed it, but does not say if they or other officials support it.
His proposed bylaw consists of right-wing talking points thinly disguised as educational reform. Any such proposal should be offered at the state level and not in individual communities. But that wouldn’t generate the local attention O’Connell so obviously craves.
Perhaps O’Connell took his concerns to the local school superintendent and school committee first. I hope he did, because if he not that would reveal a lot about his motives. Scott Cohen of the Mansfield Educators Association, which represents local teachers, said this topic is “not a subject matter I’ve seen in Massachusetts or the curriculums we’ve purchased or we’re required to teach or even discuss.”
O’Connell is well-known for his letters to the editor and local political and social media activism supporting President Trump, the claim the 2020 election was stolen, and referring to President Biden as “Dementia Joe.” He is a retired attorney who previously worked in state government.
His actions in this regard are possibly the first in Massachusetts, but hardly the first in the nation. Similar proposals have been submitted and considered in several states, usually by pro-Trump conservative groups. Although no actual instances of teaching Critical Race Theory have been documented, the concept of providing new regulations to prevent what does not exist has effectively disrupted school board meetings across the country and stirred many emotions.
So make no mistake, this is not about education, or Mansfield, or protecting kids. It is a petty political stunt trying to scare parents and citizens. It is about presidential and Senate races rather than local officials and policies. It is an attempt to inject partisan politics into the nonpartisan town meeting process, and to intimidate educators.
Some will tell you there is no harm in voting on this. That some of it makes sense. That is also part of the deception and disguise. This is “stirring the pot” at the local level for political purposes only. Take the issue to Beacon Hill where it belongs. Leave Mansfield kids out of your politics.
Fortunately, Mansfield citizens and voters are more than capable of seeing beyond this political ploy. They will no doubt continue to support and respect the local elected officials, professionals and educators who guide their excellent local school system.