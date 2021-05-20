How knowledgeable are you about your city or town’s municipal budget?
If you live in Norton or Foxboro, you must be very caught up on the intricate details of the budget. The citizens in those two fine communities apparently know all they want or need to know about their community’s spending plans, judging by their actions — or inaction — at their annual town meetings this past week.
In Norton, nearly 800 people gathered on a chilly afternoon on the high school football field, largely to vote on a $41 million tax increase to fund a new town hall, senior center, and athletic fields. They passed that question early on after some detailed explanations and discussion. Then the majority of folks got up and left, leaving the remaining important business to those who stayed.
Later in that meeting the $62 million operating budget was approved unanimously without a single word of explanation or discussion. No presentation or overview of the budget.
Not a question, a comment, or a request for further information — nothing. Despite the fact public hearings on the budget had been very sparsely attended, not a single soul had so much as an inquiry on how the $62 million was being spent.
They did spend 45 minutes discussing the zoning of a ¾ acre lot of land, though.
In Foxboro, the meeting barely gained the required 100-person quorum needed to start.
It did feature a budget presentation from the advisory committee, but that detailed explanation failed to produce so much as a single floor challenge on the $86.5 million spending plan from the audience of citizen legislators.
This is not intended as criticism of the good folks who took the time to participate as their local government’s legislative branch. They deserve thanks and praise for stepping up.
But the fact that in each community the final decision on budgets of $62 million and $86 million, respectively, were made without discussion and virtually no questioning by those approving them is both sad and frightening. It speaks not to the people themselves, but rather the system they must work within.
In Attleboro, the mayor and the city council hash out the budget with public input. In North Attleboro the town manager and town council work as a check and balance to create and pass the budget.
In Norton and Foxboro, final approval rests with town meeting.
Unlike the mayor or council situation, there is no obligation or assurance that the “deciders” will actually even look at the budget before voting on it.
In effect, these meetings just “rubber stamped” the largest dollar article on the town meeting warrant. And frankly, that has been going on for decades. Occasionally a discussion will ensue over a particular budget item, but that is the exception rather than the norm.
This is just not the way to run communities of this size. Norton just voted down the opportunity to move away from town meeting, but the need to do so remains.
Foxboro and other surrounding towns need to take a good, hard look at also moving from town meeting to a council-style format.
Any questions? There certainly should be …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.